Shares

Philemon Yang, the President of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), visited Equity for discussions centered on youth innovation, digital technology, and sustainable development. During the visit, he was hosted by Equity Group’s Chairman Professor Isaac Macharia, alongside other Board members and senior managers.

H.E. Yang, former Prime Minister of Cameroon and current President of UNGA, emphasized his commitment to cultivating a digital workforce, bridging the digital divide, and harnessing technology to tackle pressing development challenges.

His visit to the Group included a tour of Equity’s technology and innovation hub which showcases the company’s efforts to upskill young people who have been through the Equity Leaders Program, in digital technologies.

H.E. Yang said “To the youth: The efforts you make today are key to shaping your future. Cultivate a positive attitude—it will help you become a strong negotiator and foster tolerance. Never discard your imagination. In many ways, your imagination defines you and will guide you to success. Equity has given you a platform, take advantage of it, learn and use your skills to create meaningful change in the world around you.”

The discussions also highlighted the importance of public-private partnerships in driving innovation and creating opportunities for young people in the digital economy.

Professor Isaac Macharia, Equity Group Chairman, stated, “We are honored to host President Yang and showcase Equity’s dedication to youth empowerment and digital inclusion. We believe that investing in young people and providing them with the tools to succeed in the digital age is crucial for sustainable development.”

The meeting also attended by the UNON Director General and UN Under Secretary, Zainab Hawa Bangura, with representation from Equity’s UN agency partners from UNHCR, WFP, UNICEF and UNDP and high-ranking members of the Kenyan government, further solidifying the partnership between Equity and the United Nations in achieving shared development goals.