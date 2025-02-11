Shares

Williams Racing has announced a major new title sponsorship deal with Australian software company Atlassian, marking a significant milestone in the team’s history. The multi-year partnership is the largest in Williams’ 48 years and signals a renewed push for success on the Formula 1 grid.

The agreement will see Williams renamed as Atlassian Williams Racing for the 2025 season and beyond. Atlassian will also become the team’s Official Technology Partner and Official Collaboration Software Partner. This collaboration aims to leverage Atlassian’s expertise in teamwork and technology to enhance Williams’ performance both on and off the track.

This landmark deal comes after Dorilton Capital’s takeover of Williams and the appointment of James Vowles as team principal in 2023. Vowles expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating: “Attracting a title partnership of this size and significance is a momentous day in our team’s illustrious history and a major milestone in our comeback transformation.”

Atlassian CEO Mike Cannon-Brookes highlighted the synergy between the two organizations, emphasizing their shared belief in the power of teamwork. He stated: “Formula 1 is the ultimate team sport… Atlassian shares Williams’ deep belief in the power of teamwork.”

The partnership will be officially launched with a special livery reveal for the FW47 car on Friday. The team’s full 2025 livery will be unveiled at the F175 live event in London on February 18th.