Equity Bank has announced that it has received dual ISO certifications i.e. ISO 27001:2023 for Information Security Management and ISO 20000-1:2018 for Service Management.

International Organization for Standardization (ISO) is an independent organization that sets and publishes international standards.

The ISO 27001:2023 certification reinforces Equity Bank’s approach to managing and safeguarding sensitive information. The certification also highlights the Bank’s commitment to continuously identifying and addressing potential security risks.

Equity Bank’s ISO 20000-1:2018 certification reflects its dedication to delivering quality IT services that meet the evolving needs of its customers.

Equity Group Managing Director and CEO, Dr. James Mwangi, commented on the achievement, saying, “Achieving these dual ISO certifications is a significant milestone in our journey, but it is by no means the end. At Equity, we are committed to an ongoing process of improvement, ensuring that we continue to uphold the highest standards in both information security and service management. Our commitment to global best practices enables us to consistently deliver secure, efficient, and high-quality services to our customers.”

He further emphasized, “We are conscious that continuous efforts are essential in maintaining these high standards, and we are determined to keep investing in the training and development of our staff to ensure that they are well-equipped to support our commitment to excellence in security and service delivery.”