Shares

VFS Global has announced that residents of Kenya traveling to the UK can now book appointments to submit their visa applications through VFS Global’s new visa application centers in Nairobi and Mombasa.

Effective 22 October 2024, customers applying for a UK visa will be directed to VFS Global to book an appointment to complete their visa application. Customers will also have the option to choose additional services designed to make the application process easier.

UK visa applicants can now choose from various services offered by VFS Global to provide enhanced comfort and convenience. These include document upload assistance, Prime Time for application submission outside of business hours, SMS notifications, document checking service, and courier return of the passport once a decision has been made.

Customers in Nairobi can also submit their UK visa applications from the comfort and safety of their home, office or any other preferred location. This is with the aid of VFS Global’s On Demand Mobile Visa service.

VFS Global’s Keep My Passport While Applying service allows customers in Kenya to keep their passports once their application is submitted and biometrics have been enrolled. Customers will only need to re-submit their passport when a decision is reached.

The services can be booked in advance on the VFS Global website or at the physical Visa Application Centres at the time of the appointment. However, the firm has maintained that these services are completely optional and have no bearing on the processing timeline and outcomes of visa applications.

As a partner to UK Visas and Immigration since 2003, VFS Global offered visa services in 58 countries before the new contract. The company was recently awarded a contract to provide UK visa services in 142 countries worldwide. In Africa, VFS Global will provide Visa Application Centres for the UK in 31 countries, beginning October 2024.

Commenting on the launch of the new centres, Alok Singhal, Head- Sub-Saharan Africa at VFS Global said, “We are excited to embark on this new journey with UK Visas and Immigration here in Kenya. We have enjoyed a long-standing partnership with UK Visas and Immigration since 2003 and look forward to now bringing travelers from Kenya our best-in-class services.”