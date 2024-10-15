Shares

Mondelēz International, the maker of Oreo, has partnered with Coca-Cola to launch a limited edition of a Coca-Cola flavored Oreo cookie. The Oreo and Coca-Cola Sandwich cookie brings together two global brands in a besties campaign aimed at celebrating friendships and will be available in Kenya from September to February 2025.

The Limited-Edition Oreo and Coca-Cola sandwich cookie has Oreo’s signature chocolate base cakes paired with a Coca-Cola taste, perfectly embodying the essence of both brands. The product has both the Oreo logo and the Coca-Cola logo embossed, stuffed with a white-coloured crème, and studded with red edible glitter.

In addition to the cookie, the new limited edition will feature fun digital experiences designed to enhance the joy of friendship. In partnership with Spotify, Oreo is introducing the Bestie Mode Digital Experience, an exclusive interactive platform where friends can merge their music tastes and enjoy curated playlists together.

The limited-edition Oreo and Coca-Cola Sandwich cookie will be available for a short time in leading supermarkets across Kenya.

Speaking at the launch event, Francis Kathoka, Country Manager for Kenya at Mondelez International said, “We are excited to bring this unique collaboration between two of the world’s leading brands to Kenya. The Oreo x Coca-Cola Sandwich cookie was inspired by the special bonds of friendship, and we will be celebrating “besties” across Kenya with not only a delicious cookie but also a series of engaging digital experiences aimed at celebrating friendship.”

“By simply scanning a QR code on the Oreo Limited Edition pack, fans can enter their details, follow a few easy steps, and sync their music preferences with their best buddies,” adds Francis.