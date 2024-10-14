Shares

It’s exciting to see how AI is opening up new possibilities for African entrepreneurs. Over the past few years, we’ve witnessed a surge in innovation, with startups leveraging cutting-edge tools and resources to turn their ideas into reality. This truly is a new era of opportunity for resourceful young business people on the continent who are poised to make a significant impact in their respective industries.

Few technologies have democratised the business innovation landscape quite like AI. As it stands, a recent Microsoft survey revealed that almost 50 percent of small enterprises believe AI could be a game changer for their business.

And a thriving generation of entrepreneurs is good news for us all.

Entrepreneurship drives innovation, creates jobs and increases productivity, all of which contribute to economic development. This is evidenced by the fact that countries with high levels of entrepreneurship tend to experience higher rates of economic growth. From financial services to ecommerce and agriculture, the very way in which industries operate in Africa has been transformed by local entrepreneurs like OPay and Jumia. To put it simply, entrepreneurial development is the cornerstone of future progress.

Kenyan startup Taimba, for example, reduces food wastage and streamlines the farm-to-market process by linking farmers directly to retailers. Understanding that rural farmers often lack access to sufficient storage methods, the agritech company sources perishable produce from rural farmers at farmer-friendly rates and supplies it direct to retailers at below-market prices, allowing them to sell to consumers more affordably.

Similarly, other startups such as PCS AGRI in Morocco are enhancing productivity and decision-making for agricultural businesses. PCS AGRI provides practical tools for farmers and agro-industrialists by leveraging advanced technologies like AI, machine learning, and the Internet of Things. Its services include connected traps and a platform for estimating cherry tomato yields, which optimises operational management on farms and in packaging stations, while also improving communication with end customers.

But, just as the scope for new business opportunity is greater than before, so is the complexity of challenges facing young innovators.

Today’s entrepreneurs must be more resourceful

Securing investment has always been a significant hurdle, but more so now since African startups have found themselves in the middle of a funding freeze. According to the African Private Equity and Venture Capital Association, venture capital investments in Africa dropped over 65 percent in the first half of 2024 compared to the first six months of 2023. Already, by 2022, there was widespread consensus among entrepreneurs that running a new business was more difficult than the year before – this was particularly the case with startups in low-income countries.

It’s becoming increasingly clear that building new ventures will require greater resilience and adaptability to excel in today’s challenging environment.

One way in which some resourceful enterprises are doubling down is through successful ecosystem partnerships that can provide them with the support they need. These systems not only increase access to financing through availability of venture capital and government loans but can also help foster collaboration and innovation. For example, well-established businesses could come alongside startups to help them identify emerging gaps in market demand that they can fill. And these interactions can be facilitated through marketplace platforms that promote information sharing.

Large companies also have an important part to play in the ecosystem, creating opportunities for smaller enterprises to partner with them on large projects to refine their offerings. This includes creating platforms for e-commerce, improving logistics, and reducing trade barriers.

In fact, these cross-company collaborations can significantly boost startup scalability. An excellent illustration of this is the FAST Accelerator Programme, launched by Flapmax and Microsoft, which aims to provide startups with new growth opportunities by integrating advanced technologies, comprehensive skills and business development strategies. Successful participants in Flapmax’s programme can also join the ISV Success Programme to become Microsoft partners, thereby tapping into its customer base and listing their solutions on the Azure Marketplace.

FAST Accelerator participants, such as Aibanc, are pioneering game-changing solutions. The Nigerian-based startup has launched Africa’s first subscription-based banking system. With zero interest rates and transaction fees, it uses AI for loans and financial services to individuals and SMEs. Collaborating with Microsoft and Flapmax, the innovative group of entrepreneurs has been able to leverage Azure to deliver hyper-personalised services through AI-based recommendations.

Robust ecosystems naturally provide avenues for skill transfer, mentorship, and networking, aiding new businesses in gaining crucial insights and building connections. For instance, new initiatives like the Tech Nvst AI Startups Uhuru Programme prepare local enterprises for expansion through access to platforms such as the Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub. Through the Founders Hub, participants are provided with industry-focused webinars, pitch coaching sessions to improve pitching abilities for investors, and investor community meetings that link startups with leading investors within the Continental investment circle.

And now as part of the broader Tech Nvst programme, AI startups will also have access to exclusive networking opportunities. Ultimately, it aims to provide essential resources and strategic support, helping drive visibility for startups among industry leaders and building on the success of the Microsoft African Startup AI Fest – a continent-wide event dedicated to empowering startups to drive impact using AI.

African entrepreneurs are at an exciting yet challenging crossroads. With AI accelerating innovation, there’s never been a better time to invent new products and solutions and facilitate growth. But to truly shine and shape a brighter future for the continent, startups need strong ecosystem support, mentorship, market access, and continuous backing are key to lowering barriers and amplifying opportunities, ultimately driving thriving enterprises with the potential to strike gold.

By Gerald Maithya, General Manager, Microsoft Africa Transformation Office