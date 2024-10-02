Shares

The global gaming industry is one of the fastest-growing sectors, projected to reach a staggering $300 billion by 2025. Africa, with its young and dynamic population, is poised to become a major player in this space. According to recent reports, the gaming industry in Sub-Saharan Africa is expected to hit $1 billion in revenue by 2024. This growth presents immense opportunities for Africa’s youth to tap into the industry, not just as consumers but also as creators and entrepreneurs.

A key driver of this growth is the proliferation of smartphones across the continent. By 2030, smartphone ownership in Sub-Saharan Africa is expected to reach 88%, creating a massive demand for mobile gaming. Currently, 92% of African gamers play on mobile devices, and many spend more than three hours daily on games. This shift to mobile-first gaming is a game-changer, opening doors for young African developers to create locally relevant content that resonates with both local and global audiences.

Furthermore, mobile gaming presents one of the most accessible entry points for African youth. Developing for platforms like Android and iOS requires fewer resources than traditional console or PC games, making it an ideal starting point for aspiring game developers. This lower barrier to entry allows youth to participate in the growing gaming ecosystem without needing extensive infrastructure.

Despite the growing number of gamers in Africa, most of the games played on the continent are foreign-made. This creates a significant gap that African developers can fill by creating games that incorporate local stories, folklore, and cultural heritage. Games with African narratives not only provide unique and rich experiences for players but also serve to preserve indigenous knowledge, languages, and stories for future generations. Imagine a game where players explore the landscapes of the Serengeti, interact with Maasai warriors, or learn about the ancient kingdoms of Mali. Such content can captivate global audiences while fostering pride in African traditions and cultures.

To succeed in the gaming industry, young Africans need to develop essential skills in game development. This includes learning coding languages, art and design, storytelling, and scripting. Fortunately, many online platforms, such as Codecademy, Coursera, Unity, Unreal Engine, and Godot, offer affordable or free courses that teach these skills. By equipping themselves with technical knowledge, African youth can be better prepared to break into the global gaming market.

For those interested in the creative side of game design, mastering tools like Blender, Adobe Illustrator, and Photoshop is critical. Game design and 3D modelling are in high demand, offering lucrative opportunities for those who develop expertise in these areas. With the right training, young Africans can turn their creativity into profitable ventures within the gaming industry.

However, while the opportunities are vast, there are challenges that need to be addressed. According to the Africa Games Developer Survey, 63% of local game developers have less than five years of experience. Additionally, only 19% of African gaming professionals have secured external funding for their projects, making financial sustainability a significant hurdle. This lack of access to capital and experienced mentorship hinders the growth of local developers.

To help overcome these challenges, initiatives like Microsoft’s Xbox Game Camp Africa are making a difference. Through hands-on workshops in game development, design, storytelling, and marketing, these camps aim to bolster local talent. The Africa Development Centre (ADC), launched by Microsoft in Kenya and Nigeria, is also playing a crucial role in attracting world-class African engineering talent. By offering mentorship and resources, these programs empower aspiring developers to overcome the barriers they face.

“Gaming presents an incredible opportunity for African youth to not only engage in creativity and innovation but also to build essential skills for the future. The gaming industry is growing rapidly, and African talent has the potential to tap into this global market, creating games that reflect our unique cultures and stories. At Microsoft, we believe in equipping young people with the tools and knowledge they need to thrive in this space—whether as developers, designers, or entrepreneurs”, says Phylis Migwi, Microsoft Kenya Country Manager.

Companies like Maliyo Games and developers such as Kunta Content are examples of success stories from the region. Maliyo Games, a Nigerian company, focuses on creating games with African narratives and employs over 30 people across five countries. Kunta Content became the first African developer to release content for Minecraft’s Marketplace, illustrating the potential of African talent to make a global impact. These companies demonstrate how local developers can thrive by creating culturally relevant content that resonates with both local and international audiences.

Beyond game development, the gaming industry offers opportunities in areas like game streaming, e-sports, and game marketing. Platforms like Twitch and YouTube Gaming have democratized game streaming, enabling African gamers to build communities and monetize their content through sponsorships, ads, and donations. This has opened up new revenue streams for African youth, who can now turn their passion for gaming into profitable careers.

Similarly, e-sports is another burgeoning field in Africa. African gamers are increasingly participating in global tournaments like Xbox Game Camp, and local e-sports leagues are on the rise. These leagues not only provide entertainment but also create jobs in coaching, event management, and marketing. As the e-sports ecosystem grows, so too does the potential for African youth to tap into the industry’s commercial opportunities.

The gaming industry is more than just entertainment; it’s a thriving business with immense potential for Africa’s youth. From game development to streaming and e-sports, there are numerous avenues for young Africans to tap into this $300 billion industry. By embracing local narratives and honing essential skills, African youth can become key players in shaping the future of gaming, not just on the continent, but globally.

By Kennedy Kachwanya, a digital and technology evangelist and influencer.