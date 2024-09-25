Shares

KCB has secured its first podium finish in five years, coming in second place at the Interbank Golf Tournament recently held at the par 72 Royal Nairobi Club.

The team, which finished in fourth place last year, managed to return a combined score of 184 points, 4 points shy of NCBA, who returned 188 points to finish first. Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) finished third with 180 points while Stanbic Bank was a distant fourth with 178 points.

Seasoned lady golfer Scola Onsongo finished third in the ladies’ category with 41 points. Other team members including Tim Kuria returned 37 points, James Mugo 37 points, Millicent Melo 35 points, Ibrahim Lande 35 points, among others.

In last year’s tourney, CBK emerged first with 182 points, NCBA came in second after garnering 181 points, Stanbic finished third with 179 points while KCB secured the fourth place with 177 points.

The 39th edition of the Kenya Institute of Bankers (KIB) interbank sports is currently underway at the Kenya School of Monetary Studies (KSMS), ABSA Sports Club, KCB Sports Club, Ruaraka, and other venues.

Speaking after the achievement, KCB Bank Captain Millicent Melo said, “I am proud of this amazing team for putting on a show at this competitive event. This is a demonstration of the incredible work that goes into preparation for the tournament. We have been playing together in different events so, today’s win did not come as a surprise, it is a testament to team work, resilience and dedication to emerge top. We look forward to an even more exciting event next year. Beyond the normal office setting, the Interbank Tournament offers an opportunity to members within the banking sector to interact and enjoy themselves. It is also a good platform to keep fit, underscoring commitment to physical and mental well-being.”