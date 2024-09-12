Shares

Rolls-Royce, through its Power Systems division, has announced a partnership with Karimjee Group, to deliver advanced mtu power solutions across Tanzania. Under the partnership, Rolls-Royce will leverage Karimjee Group’s extensive market presence, local expertise, and distribution network to offer the full mtu product portfolio.

Rolls-Royce, through the mtu brand from Power Systems, is known for its high-performance propulsion solutions and power generation systems. The portfolio includes diesel and gas systems and battery containers for mission-critical, standby, and continuous power, combined generation of heat and power, and microgrids.

mtu engines are known for their low emissions, high efficiency, and capability to operate on a variety of alternative liquid and gaseous fuels. These include hydro-treated vegetable oil (HVO), biodiesel, synthetic diesel, natural gas, and biogas. With a focus on reducing carbon emissions, Rolls-Royce’s energy-efficient solutions align with Tanzania’s sustainability goals while contributing to the country’s economic development.

Karimjee Group’s understanding of the Tanzanian market ensures that customers will receive unparalleled support, including after-sales service, maintenance and technical expertise.

Speaking at the partnership announcement, Rishad Karimjee, Director of Karimjee Group said, “We are excited to partner with Rolls-Royce to bring world-class power solutions to Tanzania. This partnership underscores our commitment to driving industrial growth and sustainable development in the region by providing our customers with the most advanced and reliable technologies available.”

On his part, Cobus van Schalkwyk, Managing Director of Rolls-Royce Solutions Africa, commented, “Our collaboration with Karimjee is a significant milestone in our efforts to expand our presence in Africa. Together, we will provide Tanzanian industries with the energy solutions they need to thrive in an increasingly competitive global market.”