Absa Bank Kenya is making a move to enhance its Corporate and Investment Banking offering in the market. The new strategy aims to provide more personalized solutions, strategic insights, and proactive support to its clients.

To this end, the Bank has launched a new Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) campaign themed Invested in Your Story. The campaign emphasizes moving beyond simply delivering competitive solutions and services to a deeper understanding of client needs and a dedication to their long-term success.

This new approach to corporate and investment banking acknowledges the common human insight that banks frequently lack empathy in their client engagements and interactions, with broad sentiment indicating that banking solutions are often too generic.

Through its Corporate and Investment offerings, Absa meets the needs of its clients by offering transactional solutions, asset finance, trade finance, working capital, and risk management solutions. CIB also partners with clientele in the segment to offer multi-currency cards, company credit cards, and asset management solutions.

Commenting on the campaign, Absa Bank Kenya CIB Managing Executive, James Agin, said, “Being invested in your story encapsulates more than a marketing campaign. It is a promise we are making to our clients. It embodies the philosophy of a deep and human-centred approach and signifies a commitment to prioritizing client perspectives, co-creating solutions that align with their ambitions, and providing unwavering support through every challenge and triumph. This commitment means supporting them through the highs and lows, building deep and trusted partnerships. We are on the journey with them, every step of the way.”

This requires financial mediation that prioritizes understanding clients’ perspectives, ambitions, and challenges, to co-create solutions that are tailored to their specific needs.

“The current tough economic cycles require the banking sector to evolve beyond traditional models that focused largely on transactions, and the bottom line. Bankers more than ever need to see the bigger picture and take a longer-term view of businesses that are undergoing tough times as they reposition for growth. We need to be their trusted advisors in helping them manage and hedge against these risks and shocks,” explained Mr. Agin.