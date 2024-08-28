Shares

Chelsea Football Club has entered into a new long-term partnership with Predator Energy, a global energy drinks company under Monster BevCorp. As part of this agreement, Predator Energy will become the club’s Official Energy Drinks Partner and Official Hydration Partner. Their products and branding will be prominently featured during the men’s team training sessions and on matchdays.

This partnership also extends to promotional activities, with Chelsea players set to appear in Predator Energy’s advertising campaigns. Additionally, co-branded products will be developed, and the brand will be promoted across Chelsea’s website and digital platforms. Predator Energy, known for its unique style and sports partnerships, plans to bring exciting fan experiences to Stamford Bridge and international fans alike.

Casper Styslvig, Chelsea’s chief revenue officer, expressed his excitement about the collaboration, citing Predator Energy’s strong commitment to football and its track record of engaging fans. Monster Energy’s chairman and co-CEO, Rodney Sacks, shared similar enthusiasm, highlighting the opportunities to create memorable experiences for Chelsea’s global fanbase.

Rodney Sacks, chairman and co-CEO of Monster Energy Company, commented: ‘We are proud and excited to be announcing our partnership between Predator Energy and Chelsea Football Club. With the club’s truly global and passionate fanbase, we look forward to unlocking great fan experiences for our consumers across the world. Domestically, we also have some big plans for Blues fans.’