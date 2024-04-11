Shares

Lawyers Hub has partnered with Laws.Africa to launch the Africa Startup Law Accelerator 2024. The Accelerator program encourages innovation in the legal tech space in Africa and helps new and existing organizations to integrate Laws.Africa’s digital legislation and legal data into their projects.

Applications are currently open and will close on April 30th. Participating organizations will get free access to Laws.Africa’s digital legislation collection, guidance on use of the data with Laws.Africa’s Law Widget library, and access to a set of court judgments.

While the program is open to all applicants, the practical application is for those already developing solutions involving AI and legal data.

Virtual workshops at the accelerator program will cover the following training modules

Foundations of AI and Legal Data Workshop

Technical Integration of AI and Legal Data Workshop

Legal Issues in Cross-border AI and Legal Data Integration Workshop

Market Fit Strategies for AI and Legal Data Products Workshop

Pricing and Affordability of AI Products

The 2024 accelerator is a chance to connect with other startups and founders from Africa. This is while building knowledge and capacity on aspects of AI and Legal Data Integration through customized training delivered by experienced industry experts.

Registration for the is until April 30, 2024. To register go here lawyershub.org/Africa-Startup-Law-Accelerator