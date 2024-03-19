Shares

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has appointed Frida Mokaya as the new Chief Registrar of the Judiciary. She replaces Anne Amadi who retired in January 2024 following the end of her 10 year tenure in the position.

The Judicial Service Commission advertised the position of the Chief Registrar of the Judiciary on 23rd October 2023 and received a total of forty-three (43) applications. The Commission shortlisted seven (7) candidates who were interviewed on Monday 18th March 2024.

Mokaya has over 27 years’ experience in the legal profession. Prior to her appointment she has been serving as the Registrar, Judicial Service Commission since 2012. She joined the Judiciary in 1997 and served as a District Magistrate II(Prof), Resident Magistrate, Senior Resident Magistrate, Principal Magistrate and Senior Principal Magistrate.

Mokaya holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Nairobi and a Post Graduate Diploma in Law from the Kenya School of Law. She is also a Certified Public Secretary (CPS-K).