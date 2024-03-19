Shares

The Sovereign Wealth Fund of Djibouti has announced the dates for its upcoming Djibouti Forum taking place from the May 12-14, 2024. The forum will be held at the Djibouti Palace Kempinski.

The Fund aims to diversify and modernize the country’s economy and boost its growth by relying on private the sector and generating wealth for future generations. Key state-owned enterprises from utilities, and logistics to telecommunications now feature in its portfolio to drive modernization.

The event will be overseen by IC Publications, publishers of the African Business magazine.

Speaking during the announcement of the dates, Sovereign Wealth of Djibouti CEO Dr Slim Feriani commented, “This inaugural Forum will showcase the potential and investment opportunities of Djibouti as well as the African continent. It will bring together CEOs, investors and developers to foster collaboration amongst like-minded individuals, catalyse strategic investments for the whole sub-region, and facilitate dialogue between the Fund and the institutional investment community.”

Some of the highlights of the Djibouti Forum 2024 include the following;