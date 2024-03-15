Shares

OPPO actively engages with startups, providing support to help them navigate obstacles and bring their innovations to the market.

“At OPPO, we understand the diverse needs of startups. We offer comprehensive support, including funding, technology, and marketing, to foster their growth and extend the benefits of technology to more people. Through these strategies, startups such as AlpsenTek, HUAYI, and CloudSteth are expected to apply their innovations to real life,” said Yan Ren, Director of Open Innovation, OPPO. “As AI has become one of the most promising areas these days, OPPO is actively entering this space and seeking further collaboration with startups to unlock new possibilities with AI.”

AlpsenTek, specializing in machine vision, leveraged OPPO’s financial and technical support to integrate its cutting-edge hybrid vision sensor ALPIX-Eiger with AI algorithm capabilities. Leveraging Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Mobile Platforms, OPPO led the development of a set of AI Motion algorithms that can process the information from sensor to de-blur images and help users capture true to life moments on the fly. This has helped AlpsenTek’s technology to be applied to smartphones and given it the chance to further drive AI-related innovation for both sides.

OPPO invited DeepMirror to showcase its latest AR game at the global stage, MWC24. Powered by its cloud-based service, MirrorVerse, visitors can interact with real environments inside games, adding more fun to the experience.

HUAYI Medical Technologies is a startup that is specializing in contactless health monitoring technology and products. The company’s core technology solution is called WonTrackR, which combines millimeter wave technology, radar/physiological signal processing and reconstruction, and AI modeling. A device featuring WonTrackR can be placed anywhere at home to monitor various health metrics, taking care of family members in an unintrusive way. CloudSteth’s intelligent auscultation system can automatically analyze heart and lung sounds through AI to help children with pneumonia, asthma, and congenital heart disease get diagnosed earlier and receive the medical treatment they need sooner. Through close cooperation with leading hospitals in China, the company has accumulated rich experience in medical treatment. Both startups’ solutions are making meaningful advancements to preventive healthcare and telemedicine, which is one of OPPO’s core research fields. During INNO DAY 2022, OPPO unveiled its OHealth H1 family health monitor to help diagnose illnesses and provide treatment suggestions. Currently, OPPO is joining with HUAYI and CloudSteth to conduct clinical trials aimed at increasing the accuracy of AI algorithms in data monitoring and refining IoT products like OHealth H1.

Initiatives such as the OPPO Inspiration Challenge provides startups with ongoing support and global recognition opportunities.