Some ventures stand out in the realm of global partnerships and initiatives for their innovative

approach and profound impact on communities.

One such remarkable collaboration is between Finnpartnership, a program dedicated to fostering positive development impacts, and AmaniHoiva Kotihoito Oy, an initiative led by the visionary Kenyan-Finnish entrepreneur Faisa Egge. Together, they are breaking barriers and revolutionizing the landscape of home care assistance in Kenya.

Finnpartnership, a program funded by the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Finland and managed by Finnfund, operates on the principle of facilitating business collaborations between Finland and developing markets. Its mission is to create mutually beneficial partnerships that drive sustainable development and growth. Through its support and funding, Finnpartnership catalyzes initiatives that address pressing needs and contribute to the socio-economic advancement of partner countries.

At the helm of this transformative partnership is AmaniHoiva Kotihoito Oy, spearheaded by

Faisa Egge, an entrepreneur whose journey epitomizes resilience and determination. Having

studied in Finland and garnered invaluable insights into the healthcare sector, Faisa recognized Kenya’s urgent need for quality home care assistance. AmaniHoiva emerged as her response to this pressing demand, offering personalized and compassionate care services to those in need.

A pivotal moment in AmaniHoiva’s journey was initiating the Health Care Assistant (HCA) Training Project, supported by Finnpartnership. This groundbreaking endeavour addressed the shortage of skilled healthcare professionals in Kenya by providing comprehensive training to individuals aspiring to become HCAs.

Faisa Egge’s journey from student to successful entrepreneur to educator exemplifies the

transformative power of passion and perseverance. Her unwavering commitment to bridging the gap in healthcare services, coupled with her entrepreneurial acumen, has earned her recognition as a trailblazer in healthcare innovation. Through AmaniHoiva and its partnership with Finnpartnership, Faisa is not only revolutionizing the healthcare landscape in Kenya but also empowering individuals to realize their potential and contribute to the well-being of their

communities.

By pioneering the initiative of the Pioneering Health Care Assistant Training Project, they are

addressing healthcare needs and laying the foundation for sustainable development and

prosperity. As we celebrate the achievements of the inaugural cohort of HCAs, we are reminded of the boundless possibilities that arise when dedication, innovation, and collaboration converge to break barriers and create lasting change.