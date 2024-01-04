Shares

Phone manufacturer TECNO has launched the SPARK 20 Pro+, an upgraded version of its popular SPARK 20 Series.

The phone comes with a 108 MP + 32MP camera system, a double-curved design, MediaTek Helio G99 Ultimate processor among others.

“SPARK 20 Pro+ is a reflection of our commitment to bringing flagship-level camera technology and stylish design to a wider audience,” said Jack Guo, General Manager of TECNO. “As an unprecedented upgrade to the popular SPARK 20 Series, this new device is a leader among budget smartphones, redefining what’s possible in its price bracket and creating new ways for trendsetting Gen Z consumers to be at the forefront.”

The phone’s 108MP Main Camera comes with 3x lossless zoom and 10x digital zoom for detailed photos, a large 1/1.67″ sensor and F/1.75 aperture helps the camera adapt to any light conditions, while HDR Multi-Frame Fusion balances light and shade with intelligent compositions. Meanwhile, a 32MP Selfie Camera powered by AI portrait restoration and an expansive 88.9° golden lens shoots stunning solo selfies and shots with friends.

SPARK 20 Pro+ comes with TECNO’s Sparkle Sand Pattern aesthetic. The glossy glass-like back cover is available in three colours i.e. Lunar Frost, Temporal Orbits and Radiant Starstream. SPARK 20 Pro+ is also available in a fourth color, Magic Skin 2.0 Green, with TECNO’s upgraded Magic Skin technology.

The new SPARK 20 Pro+ is powered by MediaTek’s Helio G99 Ultimate processor and comes with 256 GB internal storage and 8 GB RAM that can be extended by 8 GB. The device also comes with a huge 5,000mAh Battery with up to 33W Super Charge.

The SPARK 20 Pro+ is expected to be broadly available from January 2024 across key regions including Africa, Latin America, South Asia, Southeast Asia and the Middle East. Pricing will vary by region.