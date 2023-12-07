Shares

This year will be remembered as the moment that we began to harness the power of AI in our daily lives. The last 10 months reflect years of AI research, close partnerships, and breakthrough innovations coming together. This culmination is now unifying our product vision to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

We started with the introduction of Bing Chat, and the feedback was incredible! Right away, people began to change how they search on the Internet, shop, code, prepare for job interviews, improve their gaming skills, and create beautiful documents and images. We proceeded to incorporate these capabilities into Microsoft 365, Microsoft Edge and Windows, unlocking new scenarios with ever greater context and intelligence for people.

Two weeks ago, we took the significant step to bring together all of this under one brand and one experience that we call Microsoft Copilot and making it accessible to anyone on any device.

We’re thrilled by the impact it is having on the industry and, more importantly, on the lives of hundreds of millions of people. Recent survey data shows that Copilot for Microsoft 365 makes people more productive and faster overall in tasks like searching and writing.

What’s next?

As we set our sights on 2024, we’re committed to bringing more innovation and advanced capabilities to Copilot to provide you with the leading way to benefit from AI. Here are some incredible new features that we have begun testing that you will see roll out soon:

GPT-4 Turbo – Soon, Copilot will be able to generate responses using OpenAI’s latest model, GPT-4 Turbo, enabling you to tackle more complex and longer tasks. This model is currently being tested with select users and will be widely integrated into Copilot in the coming weeks.

New DALL-E 3 Model – You can now use Copilot to create images that are even higher quality and more accurate to the prompt with an updated DALL-E 3 model. These capabilities are available to you now by visiting bing.com/create or by prompting Copilot to create an image.

Inline Compose with rewrite menu – With Copilot, Microsoft Edge users can easily write from most websites. Just select the text you want to change and ask Copilot to rewrite it for you. Coming to all Edge users soon.

Multi-Modal with Search Grounding – We are combining the power of GPT-4 with vision with Bing image search and web search data to deliver better image understanding for your queries. This new capability will be available soon.

Code Interpreter – We are developing a new capability that will enable you to perform complex tasks such as more accurate calculations, coding, data analysis, visualization, math and more. We are gathering feedback on these capabilities from a select set of users and plan to make it widely available soon.

Deep Search – Coming soon to Bing, Deep Search harnesses the power of GPT-4 to deliver optimized search results for complex topics. Activating Deep Search expands search queries into more comprehensive descriptions to deliver more relevant results. More information can be found here.

To share a sense of the breadth of what Copilot can do for you, we’ve created a list of some of our favorite use cases for you to try right now – inspired* by our community of fans and preview testers.

Try one of the prompts below and follow your curiosity. Just copy and paste into Copilot at copilot.microsoft.com, in Copilot in Bing or directly from the Copilot tab in Windows 11.

Education How can I design and improve activity plans for elementary school students to experience and learn about different plants? Gaming What are the best methods and tools for stealth and hacking in Starfield? Shopping Explain how to choose a mattress based on firmness level and sleeping preferences. What are the different firmness levels and how do they affect comfort and support? Travel Plan a 4-day itinerary for visiting Paris and Amsterdam. What are the must-see attractions, activities, and restaurants in each city? Culture & Art Analyze Michelangelo’s legacy as an artist and a person. What are the achievements and influences on Michelangelo’s art and life and how did he shape society? Education Explain like I’m five the structure of city-states and the characteristics of civilizations throughout Mesopotamia. History Are depictions of pirates in movies and novels accurate? Design How can I make my living room look more open and refreshing? What are the tips and tricks for choosing and arranging furniture, colors, lighting, and accessories? Education Identify and describe the flowers and plants that attract bees and how I can grow them in my garden. How do you pollinate a garden by hand? Culture & Art Create an image I can use as inspiration for a tattoo. It should be minimalist in design and feature a sun, moon and golden retriever. Jobs How can I get into the semiconductor industry and what are some related fields of study? What are the skills, qualifications, and experiences required? Travel What advice do you have for hiking and sightseeing in Big Four Ice Caves? Science Explain the theory of parallel universes. What is the concept and evidence of parallel universes? Shopping Recommend some DAC (digital-to-analog converter) options for audiophiles. What are the features, benefits, and drawbacks of each option? Culture & Art Who were some of the most influential female musicians of the 1960s and how did they impact culture? Food Suggest some recipe ideas for a vegetarian dinner on a low-carb diet. What are the ingredients and recipes of each dish? Health Create an upper body workout routine for beginners focused on chest and arms using body weight techniques at home. What are the exercises, sets, reps, and rest periods for each session? Tech & Software Design an algorithm to find the majority book preference among a group of friends for a book club. What are the inputs and outputs of the algorithm? Work Discuss how to work effectively with others in a professional work environment. What are the skills and qualities of a good team player? Food What are the best places to eat and drink in Renton, Washington? What are the specialties, prices, and ratings of each place? Jobs What are some tips for someone who has been out of the workforce for a few years but is looking to get back into it? Jobs Compare and contrast the MBA and MHA degrees for a nurse executive. What are the career opportunities and outcomes of each degree? Travel Plan a 5-day summer trip to Hawaii that includes a visit to Diamond Head. Writing Write a congratulatory message for a small gift store’s fifth anniversary. Praise their service and atmosphere and express your gratitude and loyalty as a customer. Writing Write a story about a cat named Babbi who escapes outside and gets scared. How does Babbi escape and how does he return home? Shopping Research and summarize the internet’s reviews about Meta’s Quest 3. What are the features, specs, and pros and cons of the headset? Images Create an image I can put on a holiday card featuring 10 English bulldogs.

By Yusuf Medhi – Executive Vice President, Consumer Chief Marketing Officer