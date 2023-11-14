Shares

For decades, Kenya has struggled to put on an impressive performance on the international football landscape because of corruption and mismanagement issues. Despite the myriad of issues that have plagued Kenya’s football, the country is home to some of the most talented soccer players in the world. These players have the potential to propel Harambee Stars to the World, as their performance in Europe, Asia, and other continents has been excellent.

Here’s a look at the top three talented football players from Kenya who have impressive performances abroad.

Joseph Okumu

Joseph Okumu's performance trajectory is inspiring, showing dedication and patience as he progressed from playing for Chemelil Sugar to the Swedish, Belgian, and United States football leagues. The former U-23 national captain has had an impressive career journey.

Born in Kisumu, Joseph Okumu is a talented Kenyan footballer who plays defense for the French side Reims and the country’s national team, the Harambee Stars. The 26-year-old started his professional career with Chemelil Sugar and he went further to play for AFC Ann Arbor and Free State Stars.

Okumu joined AFC Ann Arbor in 2018 and made eight league appearances before joining the USL championship team, Real Monarchs. However, his break came after signing for the Belgian side Gent for €3.5 million in 2021. His talent also earned him a spot on the French side Reims in 2023.

Michael Olunga

Harambee Stars captain Michael Olunga is widely known in the international football scene and for good reason. The 29-year-old began his soccer career at Liberty Sports Academy, before joining other local teams, including Tusker United, Gor Mahia, and Thika United. Olunga showcased an incredible talent during his first season with Gor Mahia, finishing his 2015 campaign as the team’s top goal scorer with 19 goals.

After his stint with Gor Mahia, Michael Olunga spent a year in Europe with the Swedish side Djurgardens IF. However, he had originally joined the team on a four-year contract, before transferring to Asia where he has transformed into a star. However, he also spent a loan spell with the Spanish side Girona from Chinese side Guizhou Zhicheng.

Currently, Michael Olunga is among the top scorers in the Qatar league, and football pundits have linked the Kenyan player with several clubs in Europe. That makes Olunga one of the finest football players that Kenya has produced in the last decade.

Victor Wanyama

A defensive midfielder for the MLS side CF Montreal, Victor Wanyama is among the most successful footballers that Kenya has produced. The 32-year-old was the first Kenyan footballer to score a goal in the UEFA Champions League after scoring the first goal during Celtic’s 2-1 victory over Barcelona in 2012.

In 2013, Wanyama moved to the EPL side Southampton under a £12.5 million contract. That made him the most expensive football player sold by a Scottish team at the time, outranking the £9.5 million that the Russian team Spartak Moscow bought Aiden McGeady.

Conclusion

While Kenya has struggled to bounce back in the international soccer scene, there’s plenty of talent that can take the team’s performance to the next level. These players have showcased their incredible talent abroad, making headlines in leagues across the world, including the EPL, MLS, and others.