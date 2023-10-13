Shares

In response to the ongoing conversations on their licence renewal, Bolt has affirmed its commitment to the Kenyan market.

Last year Bolt was issued with a Transport Network Company licence, effective 28th October 2022 and has apparently been compliant with the stipulated regulation to cap its commission rate at 18% for drivers using their application. Bolt charges a fixed percentage booking fee that is paid by the passenger.

Bolt also recently launched its Driver Engagement Center in efforts to enhance its driver relations and address issues faced by drivers in their daily operations. The driver engagement centre is located at 6th floor, Delta Chambers in the Westlands area and is accessed on an appointment basis to ensure seamless and effective management of driver issues.

Bolt remains confident that they will continue to provide affordable and convenient services for passengers across the country whilst simultaneously providing earning opportunities to many Kenyans.