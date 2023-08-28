Shares

Ebwali Boys from Vihiga and Brenda Girls from Bungoma are the 2023 champions of the Safaricom Chapa Dimba Western region.

Ebwali Boys beat Bungoma’s Compel Sportif by scoring 1-0. Austin Odongo, headed in a free kick in the 47th minute to score the final’s solitary goal. Titus Gambo, Compel’s hat trick hero in the semi-final, saw his penalty saved in the final by goalkeeper Nelson Angayia in the 58th minute. Compel also hit the post late in the second half, but their late rally did not bear fruit.

In the girl’s final, Brenda Girls secured a 2-1 win over the region’s defending champions Lugari Progressive of Kakamega. Esther Wafula opened the scoring for Brenda Girls’ in the 15th minute after her speculative long-range effort was spilled by the Lugari Progressive goalie. Star player and captain Marion Musanga brought hope for Lugari Progressive with a 75th-minute equaliser after cutting through Brenda Girls’ defense.

Ebwali Boys and Brenda Girls had qualified for the regional final after beating their competitors, The Menace, 3-2 and Chakol Mix 4-1, respectively. Compel Sportif and Lugari Progressive had booked their slots in the finals after defeating John Osogo 5-3 on penalties, and Maroon Queens 3-0 respectively in the semi-finals played on Saturday.

Western region champions Ebwali and Brenda Girls’ received Ksh. 250,000 and will represent the Western region in the National finals slated for early next year. The runners-up Compel Sportif and Lugari Progressive both pocketed Ksh. 150,000 each.

This year, Western Kenya registered a total of 441 teams participating in the tournament with Kakamega leading at 162, followed by Bungoma (152), Busia (64), and Vihiga (63).

With the Western Region done and dusted, Safaricom Chapa Dimba next heads to Nyanza with county finals slated to kick off next weekend in Siaya and Kisii.