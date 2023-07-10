Shares

Standard Chartered Bank (Stanchart) has launched the 20th edition of the Standard Chartered Nairobi marathon.

This year the bank targets to have 25,000 runners participate in the physical marathon with the theme being ’20 years of running.’

The marathon marks two decades of the Bank’s commitment to deliver a premier, IAAF accredited international mass participation sporting event that aims to;

Provide a platform where elite athletes can use as a springboard to launch their international careers.

Stimulate community engagement, civic engagement and local economic development.

Inspire Kenyans to better themselves by promoting a culture of fitness and overall wellness.

Promote innovation, collaboration and solidarity amongst participants and spectators.

Have a positive impact on the environment through a sustainable marathon.

The event will feature all the six race categories: 42km male and female, 21km male and female, 10km male and female, 21km wheelchair male and female, 5km Family Fun Run race and the Corporate Relay Challenge.

Some of the other unique and memorable 20th anniversary Nairobi marathon initiatives will include; a 20-year journey museum to showcase journey and help all sports and marathon enthusiasts and partners to reflect on how this initiative promotes excellence, inclusivity and sustainability.

A partnership with the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK) to ensure the Bank minimises irregularities and maintains the IAAF standards and the integrity of its 20th edition marathon, Furthermore, the Bank will deploy aerial surveillance cameras from all its broadcast partners to assist in monitoring all the races including the Chip technology and much more.

The registration money collected from the marathon will be channeled towards the Standard Chartered Futuremakers programmes that support future generations learn, earn and grow. In 2022 was also the year we saw a record contribution of KES 37 million raised for the FutureMakers initiative.

Kariuki Ngari, the CEO Standard Chartered Kenya and East Africa, said, “As we mark the 20th anniversary of the SC Nairobi marathon, Sustainability remains a key conversation and ambition which propels the marathon beyond a sporting event. In 2022, over 20,000 runners registered to participate in the Nairobi Marathon, and we distributed over 25,000 seedlings in various parts of the country alongside other environmental protections measures. Our broad sustainability contribution is highlighted in our first sustainability impact report that we launched in 2021. This year we aim to continue minimizing the negative impacts of our operations and drive positive change through planting tree seedlings in partnership with various stakeholders and at all touchpoints.”

You can register for the marathon here after paying a fee of Ksh. 2,000. If you register after 10th October 2023, you will be charged a late registration fee of Ksh. 2,500. Deadline for registration is 15th October 2023.