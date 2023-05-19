Shares

HMD Global, has launched the Nokia X30 5G in the Kenyan market, the phone has been rated as being the most eco-friendly Nokia smartphone.

It is powered by a Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G (6 nm) and 2.2 GHz CPU frequency to handle day to day tasks with ease and 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage.

The phone rocks a 6.43” AMOLED PureDisplay screen which has a 90Hz Refresh Rate and 700 nits (peak) brightness. It comes with a 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution, 20:9 ratio and 409 ppi density. The screen is protected by the ultra-tough Corning® Gorilla® Glass display.

It has a dual camera setup at the back which consists of a 50 MP (wide) and 13 MP (ultrawide) and 16 MP selfie camera. The 50MP PureView main camera uses AI and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) to capture content in even higher detail. Capture Fusion brings the power of the main camera to your ultra-wide-angle shots, for more details in the center of the picture, while Night Mode 2.0, with Dark Vision, Tripod Mode and Night Selfie, give you sharper and more vibrant shots, even after sundown.

The phone comes with a 4200 mAh, non-removable battery and a 33W fast charging brick. This is expected to give you the signature two-day battery life and remain healthy even after years of charging.

On matters security, the Nokia X30 5G has up to three years of monthly security updates which is guaranteed to give you peace of mind.

Gopher Ogembo, Senior Business Manager, HMD Global, said, “At HMD Global, home of Nokia phones, we are delighted to introduce a phone that is eco-friendly to its core. Not only does Nokia X30 5G deliver the best Pureview photography, it is also the best phone we have ever made. Nokia X30 5G combines our passion for helping our users keep their devices for longer.”

The phone comes bundles with Nokia BH-805, noise cancelling earbuds worth KES 15,000. With active noise cancelling of up to 25Db you’ll be able to focus on the sound you want. Enjoy up to 25 hours of noise cancelling playtime on a single charge and use Ambient mode to regulate the noise to your needs.

The Nokia X30 5G is available in Kenya at leading retail stores in Cloudy Blue or Ice White colors.