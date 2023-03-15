Shares

Huawei Kenya has announced the investment of Kshs 10 million (USD100,000) into the wildlife and environmental conservation programs run by the Lewa Conservancy including the endangered white rhino. The funds will support the conservancy’s community empowerment efforts which has so far touched more than 120,000 people around the area, covering education and entrepreneurship.

Huawei, in addition to Safaricom, are the main sponsors of the Lewa Safari Marathon that will take place at Lewa Wildlife Conservancy on June 24..

Speaking during the announcement of this year’s edition of the Lewa Safari Marathon, Huawei Kenya Deputy CEO Sheng Kaifu said that as a leading global ICT solutions provider, Huawei is dedicated to sustainable socioeconomic development and strives to build a better-connected world in which everyone can share everything. The event

“Huawei is committed to supporting environmental and wildlife conservation which we have done for the past 16 years. The conservancy is home to some of the rarest wildlife and we know through our support and the difference we make in preserving the iconic species at the conservancy for future generations as well as the surrounding communities”, said Sheng.

The firm’s sustainability mission includes minimizing its environmental impact in manufacturing, operations, and over the entire lifecycles of its products and services. Huawei’s products and solutions help industries reduce their energy consumption and emissions, and contribute to the circular economy by actively working with industry partners to shrink the collective carbon footprint. 98 per cent of Huawei’s top 100 suppliers and energy-intensive suppliers have set carbon emissions reduction targets with the support of Huawei.

Since its inception in 2000 the annual event has raised over Kshs 800 million (USD8 million) in support of conservation and community initiatives throughout Kenya. Nearly Kshs 400 million (USD4 million) have been invested in the direct protection of endangered species, other wildlife and their habitats.

Huawei joins Safaricom in these conservation efforts where the telecommunication service provider also put in Ksh. 10 million towards the 2023 season.

“We are proud to be part of this noble cause as we run to create awareness and take action to conserve our wildlife. We have been part of Lewa Safari’s journey of success since its inception in 2000. Today, we are proud to extend our partnership as we sponsor the event for KES 10 million. The event means a lot to us as a company because we aim to support the growth and development of talent, while conserving the country’s environment and wildlife.” said Peter Ndegwa, CEO, Safaricom.

Reflecting on the event, Mike Watson, Lewa Wildlife Conservancy CEO said, “The Lewa Safari is not only a crucial component of our fundraising efforts, with all proceeds going directly toward conservation and community empowerment efforts, but is regarded as a world-class sporting event. It’s your chance to be part of something extraordinary that brings people together from all walks of life, cultures, and backgrounds with shared values. Whether you’re an experienced runner or just starting, the event has something for everyone. And by participating, you’ll not only have an unforgettable experience, but you’ll also be positively impacting our planet”