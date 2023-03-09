Shares

This March, streaming service Showmax, has various international TV shows that you can watch on the platform. They include; The Last of Us, new seasons of Succession, Chucky, 1st seasons of The English, Quantum Leap among others.

Some of the International TV shows that are available on Showmax this March are below;

SUCCESSION S4 | First On Showmax | Mondays from 27 March 2023

In Season 4 of HBO’s smash hit series, the sale of Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson (Emmy winner Alexander Skarsgård from Big Little Lies) is looming ever closer. It’s a prospect that provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate their diminished cultural and political influence once the deal is completed.

Matthew Macfadyen and Jeremy Strong return to their Emmy-winning roles as Tom Wambsgans and Kendall Roy respectively this season, alongside Brian Cox as Logan Roy, Sarah Snook and Kieran Culkin as Roy siblings Shiv and Roman, Nicholas Braun as Greg Hirsch, and J Smith-Cameron as Gerri Kellman – all Emmy-nominated performances.

New faces this season include Screen Actors Guild nominees Annabeth Gish (Midnight Mass) and Adam Godley (The Great), Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson (Vikings: Valhalla) and Berlin EFP Shooting Star winner Eili Harboe (Thelma).

THE LAST OF US S1 | Binge episodes 1-7 now, with new episodes on Mondays at 10pm. Binge all episodes from 20 March 2022

The breakout HBO hit is set 20 years after modern civilisation has been destroyed. Joel is hired to smuggle 14-year-old Ellie out of an oppressive quarantine zone. But what starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal journey as the pair cross the US, depending on each other for survival.

As Joel and Ellie, Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian, Game of Thrones) and Bella Ramsey (His Dark Materials, Game of Thrones) are currently the two highest ranked actors on IMDb’s Starmeter.

Co-created by Emmy winner Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) and game creator Neil Druckmann, The Last of Us’s cast also includes Emmy winner Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus), Critics Choice winner Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets) and Teen Choice nominee Storm Reid (Euphoria).

HBO has already ordered Season 2.

CHUCKY S2 | First on Showmax | Binge from 10 March 2023

Chucky is coming for the clergy in Season 2 of the hit horror series, based on the killer doll’s three-decades-long cult film franchise.

After his diabolical plan to invade America’s children’s hospitals was foiled in Season 1, Chucky (Brad Dourif) now seeks revenge on those he holds responsible: surviving teens Jake (Zackary Arthur), Devon (Björgvin Arnarson) and Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind), along with his ex Tiffany (Oscar nominee Jennifer Tilly), now his sworn enemy. Meanwhile, can “Jevon” make it as a couple in the face of adversity at their new Catholic school, not to mention a brand-new onslaught of terror from the demon doll?

Season 3 has already been ordered.

THE ENGLISH | Binge from 6 March 2023

The English stars Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place) as Cornelia Locke, an Englishwoman hell-bent on revenge. Her journey north intertwines with that of Eli Whipp (American Indian Film Festival Award winner Chaske Spencer from The Twilight Saga), a retired Pawnee cavalry scout out to claim the land he is owed for his service in the US army.

THE GOOD FIGHT S6 | Binge from 17 March 2023

The sixth and final season of the The Good Fight finds Diane back on the associates’ floor and haunted by an uneasy sense of déjà vu, with everything from Roe v. Wade to voting rights and Cold War aggressions making a comeback. Meanwhile, Liz faces off with an ostentatious new name partner, and the lawyers of Reddick & Associates wonder if the increasing violence all around them could point to an impending civil war.

THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT S2 l Binge from 13 March 2023

In Season 2 of The Flight Attendant, Cassie braves sobriety as she tries to clean up the hot mess she’s made of her life… while moonlighting as a CIA asset. But when an overseas assignment leads to her inadvertently witnessing a murder, the weird just gets weirder – and more dangerous – as she becomes entangled in a new intrigue.

Look out for Sharon Stone (Ratched, Basic Instinct) delivering an explosive guest performance as Cassie’s mom, Lisa Bowden.

QUANTUM LEAP S1 | First on Showmax | Binge from 24 March 2023

It’s been almost 30 years since Dr Sam Beckett stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished in the late-80s sci-fi series starring Scott Bakula, which ran for almost 100 episodes, winning six Emmys along the way.

Now, a new team, led by physicist Ben Song (Raymond Lee from Top Gun: Maverick), has been assembled to restart the project and try to unlock the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it. But everything changes when Ben makes an unauthorised leap into the past…

Quantum Leap has already been renewed for a second season.

THE CAPTURE S2 | Binge from 17 March 2023

Britain is under siege: hacked news feeds, manipulated media, and interference in politics. Entrenched in the UK’s own ‘Correction’ unit, DCI Rachel Carey (Critics Choice Award nominee Holliday Grainger) finds herself in the middle of a new conspiracy – with a new target. But how can she solve this case when she can’t even trust her closest colleagues?

Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You, Gangs of London) joins the cast as Isaac Turner, a young MP with ambitions for the very top.

Escalating from the CCTV thriller of Season 1, the six-part season features “invisible” assassins, the terrifying rise of deepfake technology, the ever-growing tension between government and Big Tech, and corruption at the heart of the British media.

LEOPARD SKIN S1 | First on Showmax | Binge from 3 March 2023

Leopard Skin kicks off with a criminal gang taking shelter in the remote paradise of Playa Perdida, Mexico, following a botched jewellery heist. They take Alba, Batty and their guests hostage. But murderous secrets, coldhearted betrayals and shocking desires bubble to the surface as everyone awaits their fate.

MONARCH S1 | Binge from 20 March 2023

Monarch is an epic, multi-generational musical drama about the Romans, America’s “First Family” of country music. With the curtain set to come down for the reigning “Queen of Country”, Dottie Cantrell (Oscar winner Susan Sarandon from Ray Donovan and Thelma & Louise), the dynasty she has spent her life building is in jeopardy. Dottie’s daughter, Nicky (International Emmy winner Anna Friel from Marcella), will stop at nothing to protect her family’s legacy. It’s finally her turn. But is it too late?

Monarch’s cast includes country singer Trace Adkins, singer Beth Ditto (On Becoming a God in Central Florida), and MTV Movie Awards, Mexico winner Martha Higareda (Altered Carbon, Queen of the South). Dottie’s vocals are performed by country singer Mandy Barnett, with Sarandon’s real-life daughter, Young Artist Award winner Eva Amurri (Mothers and Daughters, Californication) playing the young Dottie. Also look out for guest appearances from the likes of Grammy winners Shania Twain, Tanya Tucker and Little Big Town, Grammy nominee Martina McBride, and hit singer-songwriter Caitlyn Smith.

SWIMMING WITH SHARKS | First on Showmax | Binge from 10 March 2023

Inspired by the 1994 film of the same name, the psychological drama Swimming with Sharks centres on Lou Simms, a young female assistant at Fountain Pictures, a Hollywood studio filled with monster bosses, manipulators, schemers and intrigue. Little do they know she is poised to outwit them all.

The series stars Kiernan Shipka (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) and Diane Kruger (Inglourious Basterds), with the likes of Donald Sutherland (The Undoing) and Erika Alexander (Shining Girls, Run the World) co-starring.

ANNE BOLEYN S1 | Binge from 6 March 2023

Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim) stars in Anne Boleyn as the Queen of England and second wife of King Henry VIII, who confronts the patriarchy of Tudor England in the final months of her life.

Directed by Lynsey Miller (Deadwater Fell), the three-part historical series’ cast also includes the likes of Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You, Gangs of London) and Mark Stanley (The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe).

THE CLEANING LADY S2 | Binge episodes 1-6 now, with new episodes on Thursdays.

Crime drama The Cleaning Lady follows a whip-smart Cambodian doctor (Elodie Yung from The Hitman’s Bodyguard and The Defenders), who comes to the US for medical treatment to save her son. When the system fails and pushes her into hiding, she becomes a cleaner for the mob and starts playing the game by her own rules.

Adan Canto (Designated Survivor) and Teen Choice Award winner Oliver Hudson (Nashville) return, with Emmy nominee Naveen Andrews (The Dropout, Lost) join the cast this season.

Based on the Argentine series La Chica que Limpia, the Warners Bros. Television production has already been renewed for a third season by Fox.

EAST NEW YORK S1 | First on Showmax | Binge eps 1-3 now, with new episodes on Thursdays

East New York follows recently promoted police captain Regina Haywood, who leads a diverse group of officers and detectives, some of whom are hesitant to deploy her creative methods of serving and protecting.

Amanda Warren (NCIS: New Orleans) stars as Deputy Inspector Haywood, alongside the likes of Emmy winner Jimmy Smits (NYPD Blue) and Emmy nominee Ruben Santiago-Hudson (Castle), and Screen Actors Guild winners Kevin Rankin (Breaking Bad) and Elizabeth Rodriguez (Orange is the New Black).