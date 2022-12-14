Shares

Kenya Power has launched its revised Disability Mainstreaming Policy that is meant to ensure that people living with disability are equally represented and supported within its workforce.

The policy will set out a concrete framework to institutionalise a support mechanism for employees with disabilities, so that they are integrated in the employment strategies, including access to equal opportunities in employment, training and career development.

Further, the policy will establish a support mechanism for employees who have children with disabilities and guide a Return to Work programme for employees who are incapacitated while on duty.

Speaking during an event held at Stima Plaza to mark the International Day for People with Disabilities (PWDs), Kenya Power’s Ag. Managing Director Eng. Geoffrey Muli said that the company will continue to uphold fair practices that promote the inclusion of PWDs in its workforce.

“As a Company, we are keen to ensure that our employees with disability are well represented and supported. This policy is an important document that will guide us to provide and promote equal opportunities for people with disabilities. The company aims to create an enabling environment where employees with disabilities can contribute effectively at work,” said Eng. Muli.

He added, “the company is working extensively with its stakeholders to ensure that people with disabilities are well-represented at all levels of decision-making and management.”

The revised policy comes at a time when the company is keen to increase the uptake of people with disabilities in order to achieve the target of at least 5% of its workforce comprised of PWDs.

Among other initiatives that Kenya Power has undertaken to embrace PWDs is the establishment of a Disability Mainstreaming Committee within the Company.

The committee is mandated to ensure compliance with human resource policies, procedures and practices to the disability policy, as well as to oversee the implementation of regulations and policies that are responsive to the needs of PWDs.

To further promote the inclusion of PWDs, Kenya Power is driving awareness of Access to Government Procurement Opportunities (AGPO), for all Kenyans and more specifically, women, youth and people with disability.

Each year, the Company sets aside 30% of its procurement budget for enterprises owned by women, youth and people with disabilities.