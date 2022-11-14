Shares

Kenyan GrowAgric and Aquarech are among nine startups that have been selected for the Katapult Africa Accelerator Programme. Katapult is a Norway-based startup accelerator which has played a key role in advancing African startups and has invested in several companies. It also runs its spin-off subsidiaries, Katapult Ocean and the climate-focused organization, Katapult Climate.

AquaRech is a platform for fish farmers to source quality feed, transition to tech-enabled precision fish farming, find new routes to market, and access credit to fuel farm growth. On the other hand, GrowAgric connects farmers to working capital that allows them to scale, meet buyer demand, and achieve profitability.

Winners of the Katapult Africa Accelerator programme will have access to US$150,000 in funding and other support. The cohort will take part in a three-month program, with sessions focused on growth, impact and investment readiness. They will be taken through rigorous workshops, online meetups, mentor sessions, pitch training and investor presentations, with the aim of making the impact startups ready for scaling in African markets.