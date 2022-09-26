Shares

Black & White Blended Scotch Whisky has partnered with Kenyan music group H_art the Band to launch consumer experiences for the youth. The partnership with involve a consumer experience dubbed The Black and White Affair in a bid to connect to a younger target market.

The Black and White Affair will be a series of immersive consumer experiences that bring together consumers to celebrate culture through music, art, food, and fashion.

Speaking at the launch event, Head of Marketing Spirits, Diageo, Flavia Othim said “The partnership with H_art the Band is part of our ongoing commitment to promote and grow the creative sector. These out-of-town events create short-term gigs for both young people and small businesses which in turn helps to contribute to the growth of local economies. Working with homegrown artists is in line with KBL’s pledge to the SDG Global agenda to provide opportunities for young people. We look forward to a fruitful partnership that will deliver one-of-a-kind experiences for our consumers.”

“This partnership is a reflection of the direction that our music is taking, bold and playful yet still. The collaboration is not just a rubber stamp for the hard work we have put in but an indication of the opportunities for the creative sector to work with brands. We look forward to showcasing what we have in store for our fans in the coming months,” said Mordecai of H_art the Band.

For every two bottles of 1 litre Black & White whisky purchased in outlets and ecommerce platforms, consumers will receive a barbeque set as a limited offer.

Black & White Whisky is a classic old blend of some of the finest whiskies in Scotland, with a high proportion of quality grain whisky. It contains a high portion of quality grain whisky and a smaller content of malt. It tastes of sugary dried fruit, with notes of young oak, vanilla, caramel, and lemon. It is produced and marketed in Kenya by Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL), a subsidiary of East African Breweries PLC (EABL).