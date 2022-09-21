Shares

Streaming service, Showmax, has announced that the production of The Real Housewives of Nairobi will begin in September 2022. The new TV series is in partnership with NBCUniversal Formats.

The Real Housewives of Nairobi will debut in 2023 as a Showmax Original and is the 22nd international version of The Real Housewives format and the sixth to be adapted in Africa.

The Real Housewives of Nairobi builds on the success of other African franchises. They include The Real Housewives of Johannesburg, which was one of the 10 most streamed domestic series on Showmax in 2019, as well as Durban (RHOD) and Lagos (RHOLagos), which both broke records on Showmax.

Denise Mwende, Showmax Content Specialist in East Africa, said: “As an African streaming platform, Showmax is dedicated to telling diverse African stories, and celebrity reality TV remains a genre that excites our viewers across Africa. We love to watch other people’s lives, and The Real Housewives of Nairobi is a chance to get a much closer look at Nairobi’s elite.”

The Real Housewives of Nairobi is produced by Eugene Mbugua’s D&R Studios (formerly Young Rich Television). D&R Studios is the production company behind some of Kenya’s biggest docu-reality shows such as Kyallo Kulture, Stori Yangu and Our Perfect Wedding.