Shares

Father’s Day is a day that has been set globally to celebrate the dads in our lives and what better way to celebrate them other than gift them a device they will love, trust, and keep for longer.

Built with reliability and durability in mind, Nokia phones are built to last and come with regular security updates and software upgrades so your dad’s device will feel as good as new, year after year.

Whether your dad enjoys the functionality of entry level, mid-range, or high-end phone, all the Nokia Smartphones you purchase today ensure you get a flagship experience at all price points.

Nokia G21

The Nokia G21 is a budget phone that was launched in April this year, it promises to give you some good features at an affordable price of Ksh. 19,000. Here are some of its features;

An unmatched three-day battery life, dad can enjoy a weekend away without a charger.

Regular security updates and OS upgrades ensure that dad will have peace of mind keeping his phone secure and up to date for longer.

Large 6.5” display, perfect for a busy dad who is always browsing, streaming and working on the go.

Nokia T20

The Nokia T20 is HMD Global’s first venture into the tablet business, it comes at a price of Ksh. 29,999. Check out some of its features;

Nokia T20 comes with enough power to see dad through up to 7 hours of online meetings,

10 hours of movies or 15 hours of surfing the web.

10 hours of movies or 15 hours of surfing the web. Perfect for family movie nights with stereo speakers and 2K 10.4” display.

Built to last thanks to two-years of OS upgrades and three-years of timely security updates.

Nokia X20

The Nokia X20 is an affordable 5G device with signature durability and it retails from Ksh. 40,900. Here are some of its features;

Versatile quad camera with ZEISS Optics for memories that dad would like to capture.

Monthly security updates for three years to give your dad peace of mind. The device is also ioXt-certified for cyber security ensuring that his device is safe from cyberattacks.

Three years of Android TM OS updates.

A Li-Po 4470 mAh battery which can give you up to two-days uptime.

As devices that are built for the practicality and security of everyday use, you can trust that Nokia phones will be an everyday companion your dad can rely on. These devices are available from leading distributors and on Jumia.