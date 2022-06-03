Smartphone manufacturer itel has announced that it has launched a new smartphone, the itel P38, in the Kenyan market.
The new phone is part of the itel P38 series which is a successor to the itel P37 series. The phone series will come in two variants: itel P38 and P38 Pro. The itel P38 Pro will however be launched at a later date.
The itel P38 has a unibody design with a plastic body with a sleek and a fingerprint scanner on the back. It measures 166 x 76 x 8.7 mm, weighs 191 grams, and comes in Galaxy blue, Nebula black, and Spruce green. It has a 6.6 inch Water drop Screen with a narrow bezel, and a screen ratio up to 90%.
The rear camera on the itel P38 is 8 Megapixels while the selfie camera is 5 MP. The camera features include; LED flash, the Bokeh Effect, and a panorama mode.
The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 processor and PowerVR GE8320 GPU. It runs on Google Android 11 Go Edition and has a 32 GB internal storage and 2GB RAM.
The phone comes with a 5000 mAh battery plus 15W fast charging. The phone also has dual SIM slots, a 3G network, an FM radio, Bluetooth, and a micro USB port.
The itel P38 is available in retail shops countrywide at Ksh. 10,500. The itel P38 Pro version will be launched a little later in the month.
itel P38 Specifications
|Category
|Description
|Colours
|Nebula Black, Galaxy Blue, and Spruce Green
|Features
|Fingerprint Scanner: Yes; rear-mounted
Face Unlock: Yes
Audio: 3.5 mm audio jack with a Mono Speaker
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio P22 for itel P38 Pro
|CPU
|1.3 GHz triple-Core Processor
|External
|128GB via an SD card
|Front/Selfie Camera
|5MP
|Camera
|Main Camera
|8MP triple AI setup rear camera
|Platform
|Operating Systems
|Android 11 Go
|Memory
|RAM/Storage
|32GB+2GB
64GB+4GB for itel P38 Pro versions
|Resolution
|1612 x 720 pixels
|SIM
|Nano-SIM, Dual SIM
|Size
|6.6 inches HD+Waterdrop
|Battery
|Size:
|5000mAh with 15W Fast Charging
|Network
|Technology
|2G, and 3G mobile network bands
4G support for pro version
|Screen
|Type
|IPS LCD Screen