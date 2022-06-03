Shares

Smartphone manufacturer itel has announced that it has launched a new smartphone, the itel P38, in the Kenyan market.

The new phone is part of the itel P38 series which is a successor to the itel P37 series. The phone series will come in two variants: itel P38 and P38 Pro. The itel P38 Pro will however be launched at a later date.

The itel P38 has a unibody design with a plastic body with a sleek and a fingerprint scanner on the back. It measures 166 x 76 x 8.7 mm, weighs 191 grams, and comes in Galaxy blue, Nebula black, and Spruce green. It has a 6.6 inch Water drop Screen with a narrow bezel, and a screen ratio up to 90%.

The rear camera on the itel P38 is 8 Megapixels while the selfie camera is 5 MP. The camera features include; LED flash, the Bokeh Effect, and a panorama mode.

The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 processor and PowerVR GE8320 GPU. It runs on Google Android 11 Go Edition and has a 32 GB internal storage and 2GB RAM.

The phone comes with a 5000 mAh battery plus 15W fast charging. The phone also has dual SIM slots, a 3G network, an FM radio, Bluetooth, and a micro USB port.

The itel P38 is available in retail shops countrywide at Ksh. 10,500. The itel P38 Pro version will be launched a little later in the month.

itel P38 Specifications