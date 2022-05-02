Shares

Safaricom Foundation has announced that it has donated Ksh. 1.6 million to support health and economic empowerment projects in the Rift Valley region. The donation was through the Foundation’s Ndoto Zetu initiative.

Women, youth groups and persons with disabilities are among more than 700 people in West Pokot, Trans-Nzoia and Nandi counties who benefitted from Safaricom Foundation’s Ndoto Zetu initiative.

In Trans-Nzoia County, Lukhome and Gitwamba health centres received a maternity health care boost after they were equipped with delivery and admission beds which will cater for more than 50 women in each facility.

In West Pokot County, Bilaa self-help group got sewing machines providing economic support to over 30 women, while Kiwawa Pilgrims received beehives to boost their agricultural enterprise. Elsewhere, Mogen Youth Group in Kacheliba will be able to enhance their digital skills with computers donated through Ndoto Zetu. Alale Football Club was equipped with football kits.

Meanwhile in Nandi County, Kimolwo persons with disability group was empowered with a posho mill to venture into business and bring maize milling services closer to their community.

In the three counties, more than 44,000 people will benefit from health, education and economic empowerment projects through Ndoto Zetu projects.

Safaricom Foundation last year announced that it will invest Ksh. 100 million for its third phase of the Ndoto Zetu initiative. The initiative aims at supporting local projects that transform lives in communities all over Kenya. The third phase of the Ndoto Zetu initiative was launched by CEO Peter Ndegwa at Shadrack Kimalel Secondary School in Kibra. At the event, he officially opened a Ksh. 5.4 million science lab and 14-room ablution block constructed and equipped by the Safaricom Foundation.

Since its inception in 2019, Ndoto Zetu has supported over 600 projects worth Ksh. 90 million, which have impacted close to 2 million Kenyans.