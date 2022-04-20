Shares

Choosing the right Forex broker is an important decision which can make or break your trading career, and this decision will largely rest on your personal trading goals, your preferred strategy, and your experience level.

Exness is a popular Forex broker with traders around the world. There are many reasons why currency speculators with a variety of experience levels, trading strategies and investment approaches choose to sign up with Exness.

But is Exness all that it’s cut out to be? In this Exness review we have given you 5 facts that you need to know before signing up with the broker.

1. Exness has a solid industry reputation

Exness has acquired a broad-reaching level of industry regulation, including by the FCA (Financial Services Register number 730729), CySEC (license number 178/12), and the FSCA (licence number 51024), to name a few.

Added to this, Exness is also known for compensating its clients (such as with $15 million during a CHF event in 2015), and during any system compromises which might occur.

2. Exness has the lowest fees in the industry

Exness is your best bet if you’re looking for a no-commission broker. There are three standard accounts and one ECN account available. It’s free to open a standard account with Exness.

Spreads are only charged when trading with normal Exness accounts. Exness spreads are the lowest, too.

Their spreads start at 0.1 pips and up. The Pro account has the lowest spreads, but it requires a minimum deposit of $2000 to begin trading. Other accounts have wider margins, but no minimum deposit requirement.

3. Exness supports a wide range of trading strategies

Exness features a forex account for every type of trader, whether you’re a scalper or a long-term investor. Try the Exness Standard Cent or Standard account for minor profits over a short period of time based on the market’s movement.

You can trade at your own pace because of their cheap spreads and swift order execution. The Pro account or Exness Zero account can be used for long-term profit.

4. Exness provides excellent customer support

Cyprus, China, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand are all countries where Exness has an official office. Malaysia is where their support staff is located. They can be contacted in a variety of languages, including English, Chinese, Thai, Bahasa, Arabic, Urdu, and Vietnamese, to name but a few.

Exness’ live chat function is outstanding, with prompt responses offered by the support team – which is particularly important to new or beginner traders that may need that added level of support to get started.

5. Exness offers excellent deposit and withdrawal methods

Some of the best payment options are available to traders through Exness. Local banks, the internet, mobile payments, e-wallets, credit cards, and other methods of deposit are all available to traders.

Added to this, Exness will pay 100% of the transaction cost if traders utilize local payment methods, allowing them to get a better exchange rate, which is crucial to their account balances.