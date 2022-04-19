Shares

Jambojet has selected Laminaar Aviation Infotech’s ARMS® Flight Planning System for its flight operations.

ARMS® which provides fully-automated flight planning capabilities and significant productivity savings,

will help Jambojet unify flight operations and fuel policies across its operations.

ARMS® Flight Planning System brings together real-time information on a number of key variables –

including weather, air space restrictions, aircraft performance and schedule information – and then

calculates the most optimal flight route. ARMS® technology aims to help Jambojet to deliver a wide

range of enhancements in flight planning and operational efficiency, including a subsequent reduction in

CO2 emissions.

Jambojet has been on a growth trajectory and recently announced its entry into the air cargo business.

As a young, no-frills airline, being new-tech adaptive, fully digitalized and paperless, are driving factors

for the airline to stay competitive, efficient and profitable.

Bony Sharma, Vice President of Laminaar Aviation Infotech,“Laminaar Aviation is fully committed to helping Jambojet optimize its operation across its network to deliver efficiencies and fuel savings.”