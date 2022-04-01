Shares

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. has showcased its 2022 lineup for Neo QLED 8K, soundbars, accessories and sustainability initiatives at its virtual Unbox & Discover event.

The event was streamed on the tech company’s social media pages to enthusiasts all over the world. With this new lineup, Samsung aims to redefine the role of television by creating beautifully designed, cutting-edge screens that offer more than just entertainment. This year’s products and features take the screen to new heights by providing one central hub to play, connect, work and more.

Samsung’s 2022 portfolio was developed from the vision of ‘Screens Everywhere, Screens for All,’ with TVs at the center of users’ home and daily lives. In line with this vision, Samsung created devices that seamlessly connect to provide deep personalization and connectivity ensuring there is a screen fit for every occasion and lifestyle. Historically, TVs and screens have been mainly associated with the act of “watching,” but Neo QLED 8K aims to change this by expanding the user experience.

The 2022 Neo QLED 8K has been upgraded to bring the large screen experience to another level. At the heart is the Neural Quantum Processor 8K. The latest processor has 20 independent neural AI networks, each analyzing the content’s characteristics and picture quality for optimal viewing, regardless of the source.

The Neural Quantum Processor 8K also powers a new technological innovation – Real Depth Enhancer. This scans the screen, and maximizes contrast with the background by enhancing the object while keeping the background unprocessed. It works similarly to the way human eyes perceive images in real life so the object on screen stands out against the background.

The processor, combined with the powerful Quantum Mini LEDs, creates lighting that is precise and controlled so bright areas stay bright and the dark space around it stays dark – a feature we have dubbed Shape Adaptive Light Control. For example, the full moon will stay bright against the black night sky.

Samsung’s all new 2022 QLED received the world’s first ‘Pantone Validated’ certification in display from Pantone, the global authority on color and creator of the Pantone Matching System (PMS) – meaning the models authentically reproduce more than 2,000 colors as well as the newly added 110 skin tone shades found in Pantone’s guidelines. Additionally, these brilliant colors are comfortable to watch with the new EyeComfort Mode. The feature uses AI technology to automatically adjust the brightness and color temperature of the screen based on how light or dark the room is combined with the sunset/sunrise information to optimize the most comfortable viewing experience.

For true immersion, TVs and screens need powerful and nuanced sound to match the rich colors and sharp details. The Neural Quantum Processor 8K’s AI analyzes what is on screen in real-time so that the Adaptive Sound features can track and move between speakers to precisely match the movement on screen.

In QN900B, a flagship Neo QLED 8K model, all the sounds come from a 90W 6.2.4 channel audio system, featuring new top channel speakers and Dolby Atmos with Object Tracking Sound Pro. This technology has also been applied to voice recognition with Voice Tracking Sound, so that sound effects and voices truly follow the movement across the screen.

Samsung is also introducing Wireless Dolby Atmos to its Neo QLED 4K and 8K TVs– this means pristine audio quality without the clutter of HDMI cables. Wireless Dolby Atmos will also be applied to Samsung’s new 2022 Ultra Slim Soundbar, designed for an immersive audio experience from a more aesthetically at a minimal setup.

To ensure the experience is as seamless as possible, the 2022 lineup is outfitted with new and smarter features and user interface, allowing Samsung TVs and screens to become the central hub to watch content, control devices, play games, work out and more. These Features are the New Smart Hub powered by Tizen brings every aspect of the smart experience into one easy-to-navigate home screen. The new tab classifies features, settings, and content into three categories for a seamless user experience: Media, Gaming Hub, and Ambient.

Samsung is always thinking about how the manufacturing process and the use of products impact the Earth’s environment, hence always looking for ways to reduce its footprint and build a better future for the planet. Some of the measures that Samsung is taking include using eco-conscious packaging with 90% less ink while also removing the staples during production. Both improvements reduce waste and make it easier for recycling centers to process. The SolarCell remote also received an upgrade for 2022. It is 88% more efficient than the previous 2020 models. They are now completely battery-free and can now be charged through 2.4GHz Radio Frequency Harvesting – drawing power from spare energy emitted by Wi-Fi routers.

Samsung’s 2022 TVs, monitors, digital signage, and remote controls use recycled resin. Notably, high-resolution monitors use recycled resin from ocean-bound plastic recovered in coastal areas that would otherwise have become marine hazardous waste. Samsung’s Neo QLED 8K/4K has achieved the ‘Reducing CO 2 ’ label from the Carbon Trust, demonstrating that the carbon footprint for the Neo QLED lineup is being reduced year over year.

Jong-Hee(JH) Han, Vice Chairman, CEO and Head of Samsung Electronics’ DX (Device eXperience) Division, had this to say, “We are focused on creating a seamless experience across all of our products, which allows consumers to effortlessly enjoy all their benefits. The 2022 Neo QLED 8K is designed to fulfill the needs and empower the passion of our consumers, and the innovations are sparked by their experiences. Neo QLED 8K also has the power to unlock new experiences as the most important device at the center of the home.”

Each consumer has their unique taste and needs when it comes to TVs, which is why Samsung created new accessories for its 2022 TVs that facilitate entirely new TV experiences. For those who want to wall mount their screen, the Slim Fit Wall Mount allows the TV to lie flush against the wall while offering swivel up, down, and sideways for the perfect angle no matter where the viewer is seated. In case the TV stand is preferred, the Studio Stand offers a unique and elegant way to display the Neo QLED 8K in an artistic fashion. The new accessory extends the rotating capabilities of The Sero to the Neo QLED 8K. Auto Rotation brings mobile experiences to the big screen, portrait art to the full screen, and MultiView experiences to new layouts. It can be used as a stand or wall mount so that whatever is on, the whole screen is filled to optimize the viewing experience.