Sokowatch has raised Ksh. 14.3 Billion million in Series B funding which was led by Tiger Global and Avenir Growth Capital. VNV Global, Binny Bansal (Co-Founder of Flipkart) and Sujeet Kumar (Co-Founder of Udaan), as well as existing investors Quona Capital, 4DX Ventures and JAM Fund also participated in the round.

Sokowatch which has now rebranded to Wasoko was founded in 2015, by CEO Daniel Yu as an asset-light platform and a marketplace for distributing fast-moving consumer goods from suppliers to retailers. It has so far delivered 2.5 million orders to over 50,000 informal retailers across Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Uganda, Côte d’Ivoire, and Senegal with revenue growth over the past 12 months at over 500%.

Wasoko allows retailers from Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Uganda, Ivory Coast and Senegal to order products from suppliers via SMS or its mobile app for same-day delivery to their stores and shops via a network of logistics drivers. The company also offers a buy now, pay later option for retailers who need working capital to order more goods.