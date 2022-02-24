Shares

Sports’ betting in Nigeria is on an upward trend, with the debut of Bettabets online platform, a betting site with incredible bonuses for both new and existing players.

Founded by International Lottery and Gaming Limited (ILGL), Bettabet.ng strives to mirror best practices from top European betting industry players. The operator promises its fans top-notch safety systems, reliability, and security, especially when it comes to monetary transactions.

The launch of Betta Bets is premised on moves by ILGL’s efforts to reinvent betting and solve current challenges betting enthusiasts face with interesting games and competitive odds on the online platform.

Mr. Manolis Lambrakis, Managing Director of ILGL, believes the birth of Bettabet.ng represents ingenuities from the frontline gaming company.

“The company’s objective was not merely to build a sports betting platform, but also to provide job prospects for Nigerians,” Mr Lambrakis says. The company was founded with the goal of reducing unemployment among Nigerian youngsters.

“We are not in the market solely for business reasons; our goal is to help the young people social- and economic-wise, while also assisting the government in reducing unemployment across the country,” he explained.

Owing to many years of research on what sports betting fans in Nigeria wants, Bettabet.ng was born. Hence the decision to include popular sports from other countries, like basketball, tennis, volleyball, keno, and casino, among many others, which are yet not common in Nigeria but have piqued the interest of betting fans looking for a platform to bet on them.

The Managing Director acknowledged that the company had obtained all needed documents from regulatory authorities. Actually, the National Lottery Regulatory Commission recently visited the companies’ headquarters in Lagos to inspect preparedness and facilities before granting an operation license.

When it comes to Betta Bet’s payment system, Mike Ogor, the Marketing Director, stated that the site’s mobile payment system is secure and ranks among the best in the market. He assuaged any fears about electronic fraud by explaining that the betting company has invested in top-of-the-line technology.

Mr. Ogor added that Bettabet.ng is collaborating with Nigeria’s premier payment solution providers for fast payment when a player wins.

“Beta Bet is out with another first, just as ILGL was the first to pioneer blockchain lottery into Nigeria’s gaming industry. With our slogan, #Bettayourlife, I believe there is no better platform where sports betting enthusiasts can stimulate the desire to better their financial situation than Bettabet.ng. On their first deposits, fans can get an N100 000 sign up bonus.” He was ecstatic.