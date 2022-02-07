Shares

Amitruck, a Kenyan tech enabled logistics platform, has raised Ksh. 454.6 million (USD 4 million) in seed funding. This brings the total funds raised to date to Ksh. 568 million (USD 5 million). Investors who took part in the funding round include Better Tomorrow Ventures (BTV), Dynamo Ventures, Rackhouse Venture Capital, Flexport Inc, Knuru Capital, Launch Africa Ventures, Uncovered Fund, and various angel investors.

The company has stated that it will use the funds raised to strengthen its technical, operations and sales team to lay ground for its entry into the Tanzanian and Ugandan markets. Amitruck, through its mobile application, connects shippers with transporters operating trucks, vans, tuk-tuks, pick-ups and motorbikes.

The Amitruck mobile app uses mobile and cloud technology to enable the transportation of goods to markets in Kenya and around its environs. The application helps customers have easier access of fleets/trucks by using the mobile app during transportation of their goods.

Some of Amitruck’s over 300 B2B customers in Kenya include FMCG firm Unilever, L’Oreal, a beauty company, SkyGarden, an e-commerce platform and Twiga, a fresh produce marketplace. The company currently has over 8,000 vehicles registered on its platform, with the its revenue growing 1,000% in 2021 from 400% in the previous year. This was accelerated by the need to digitize supply chain processes brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

How the Amitruck app works