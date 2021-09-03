Shares

Apex Group, a financial services provider, has announced that it has expanded its partnership with Launch Africa Ventures, a Pan-African Venture Capital fund.

Launch Africa invests capital, time, and expertise into leading B2B and B2B2C early-stage, technology-driven startups with strong management teams and scalable solutions. They are currently present in 11 countries with co-investments alongside leading regional funds, accelerators and angel investor groups in Africa.

Apex has been appointed to provide ongoing fund administration and accounting, fiduciary, investor reporting, tax compliance services to support the growth of Launch Africa’s current and future funds. Apex’s fund administration services ensure the delivery of timely, accurate and independent portfolio accounting, fund and investor reporting highlighted by a range of premium technologies.

Commenting on the partnership, Santosh K. Gujadhur, Managing Director, Mauritius at Apex Group, commented, “We are pleased to continue our relationship with Launch Ventures as they successfully fuel entrepreneurial growth and economic empowerment in Africa. Launch Africa share our commitment to building strong, long term relationships with our partners as we look forward to supporting them throughout the lifecycle of their funds and portfolio.”

On their part, Janade Du Plesiss and Zach George, Co-Founders of Launch Africa Ventures said, “We believe in implementing a frictionless and efficient investment process and the administration of our funds is no different. We invest in a few startups each quarter, providing the advice and support to allow their founders to focus on their entrepreneurial pursuits – in turn, our partnership with Apex allows us to focus on our core objectives of driving growth.”