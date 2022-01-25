Shares

Bybit, a cryptocurrency trading platform, recently launched the Bybit NFT Marketplace, a non-fungible token (NFT) platform. The platform aims to streamline digital ownership and support the development of blockchain gaming and the metaverse.

The Bybit NFT Marketplace is set to become a one-stop shop that brings together artists, creators and collectors. Users on the platform will not be required to link their personal wallet addresses to the platform. Instead, they can buy, sell or trade NFTs on the Ethereum ERC-721 standard through their Bybit spot accounts.

The Bybit NFT Marketplace also allows users to conduct multi-chain transactions, making it easy for everyone to participate in the exciting NFT, GameFi, and metaverse marketplaces. The platform’s secure infrastructure will enable NFT collectors to verify the authenticity and the chain of custody of their favorite NFTs, making it easy for users to authenticate its origin and value.

To further spur interest among the community, Bybit is launching campaigns featuring exclusive NFTs from Monsters Galaxy, ONBD and REALY as its debut into the NFT world. Monsters Galaxy is a social role-playing mobile game developed by Gaia Online that allows players to participate in epic monster battles with their teams of monsters, or capture wild monsters. The platform has so far attracted over 25 million players across the globe to be part of its fanbase.

As an incubator focused on discovering, conceptualizing and realizing NFT projects, ONBD collaborates with crypto-native artists and traditional artists alike to onboard them to the metaverse. The first series from ONBD on the Bybit NFT Marketplace features more than 100 unique NFT artworks from nine artists from around the world.

In addition to the existing partnerships with with Monsters Galaxy, ONBD and REALY, Bybit will be curating and releasing exclusive unique NFTs of high value from budding artists, celebrities and athletes. Artists and creators can look forward to the deep liquidity and access to over 5 million Bybit users.

“While some may be skeptical of the investment value of NFTs, it remains a fact that NFTs not only make it possible for everyone to participate in and appreciate digital ownership, but also enable artists and creators to exercise control over the ownership of their work. We are excited to provide a premier NFT platform for Bybit users, so they can be part of the creation of a new marketplace and new world called the metaverse,” said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit.