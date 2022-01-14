Shares

Olympic marathon gold medalist Peres Jepchirchir has been named the LG Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) Sports Personality for the month of November 2021. Jepchirchir won the award following her stellar performance in November last year where she emerged top at the New York City Marathon to win in 2 hours, 22 minutes, 39 seconds.

Following her win, Jepchirchir took home an LG Artificial Intelligence washing machine worth Ksh. 92,000 and a trophy engraved with her name. Other nominees up for the SJAK Award included men’s New York marathon winner, Albert Korir, Tennis sensation Angela Okutoyi, Rally champion Baldev Chager and Kenya Sevens player Herman Humwa.

Speaking after receiving the award, Jepchirchir commented, “I am so happy to be recognized by LG, I feel so honored, this is a big inspiration to me ahead of the busy season. This washing machine has come in handy and I thank LG and SJAK for that. I am so happy I was even thinking of buying a washing machine, and here it has come. I have started preparations for the Boston Marathon, I know it is a tough course and race but I will do my best to be on the podium.”

On her part, LG Corporates Communication Manager, Maureen Kemunto, had this to say, “We congratulate Jepchirchir and wish her well in future endeavors. I salute her for her achievements and making Kenya proud. The award celebrates talented Kenyan sportsmen and women for their accomplishments. This is an initiative of LG in East Africa in partnership with SJAK.”

Jepchirchir has been having a successful season, having won the Olympic marathon gold in Tokyo in August and the Valecia Marathon in December. Her outstanding performance saw her honored with the Order of the Grand Warrior (OGW) during the Jahmhuri Day celebrations by President Uhuru Kenyatta.