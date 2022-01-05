Shares

Chances are that you got into medicine because you love helping people to feel their best. Unfortunately, a thriving practice may not be forthcoming without some marketing effort on your part. Practices like ThriveMD have tried many techniques to succeed in this market, and you can benefit from their experience.

If you need to invest in marketing on a budget, these five techniques can help:

1. Establish a Website

If you don’t already have one, you need a solid website to encourage clients to choose you. Just about everyone searches the web for more information on a given business before they pick up the phone to make an appointment.

Make sure your website is mobile-friendly so that patients can access it from any device. Once you have a website, you can move on to the next low-cost way to market.

2. Start a Blog

Practices who want to engage with their patients may want to consider starting a blog that links directly to their website.

Use your blog to answer common questions and concerns that your patients bring in regularly. By providing useful content, you will be setting yourself apart as an expert in your field and will start building trust with your clients.

3. Connect on Social Media

Most people are online these days, so you need to meet them in the areas where they spend the most time. Social media platforms provide a way for you to connect in a meaningful way and set yourself up to be top of mind for potential clients. Consider getting involved on any of the major platforms:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

No matter which platform you decide to tackle first, make sure to post relevant content that will reach your target audience.

4. Send a Newsletter

Whether you send it through traditional snail mail or email, a newsletter is a great and inexpensive tool to let patients know about upcoming deals or health issues facing them in their daily lives. It takes just a couple of hours to put together a few short columns and format them to make a professional and polished newsletter.

5. Get More Reviews

One way to share the excellent work you do with the world is to collect patient reviews for your website and other review pages.

Solicit patients for feedback after a positive visit. These can often lead to more clients feeling comfortable that you will meet their needs. Not to mention, positive reviews can help boost your ranking in the search engine results pages.

Marketing is Crucial to Long-Term Success

If you want your medical practice to succeed, marketing must be at the forefront of your mind. You can keep your budget low and still make an impact on the people around you with these five low-cost marketing techniques that require just a little effort and time.