Aside from the English Premier League and a few others, the vast majority of sports have stopped for the winter holidays for a well-deserved break after a hectic and sometimes hard year. But the new year is upon us and with it comes a brand new schedule of exciting sporting events to follow on TV, in the news or at the best outlet for sports betting Tanzania has available today.

AFCON 2021 (2022)

Like so many other sporting events, the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) suffered delays because of the threat of the global pandemic. Set to be held last summer, the tournament has been postponed to next January. The AFCON was expanded to include 24 African teams starting its 2019 edition.

Unfortunately, the Harambee Stars won’t participate in the tournament, having been knocked out of Group G without losing even one of their matches. Three draws and only one victory, in turn, didn’t translate into enough points for the team to overtake Egypt and Comoros. This shouldn’t discourage us from watching the matches of the tournament, though, especially because there are more than enough high-class players to see on the turf.

ATP Cup & Australian Open 2022

January 2022 will be a great time for fans of tennis, especially those living in Australia. Next January, the continent will host two of the biggest tennis events of the year: the ATP Cup (where the best tennis players of individual nations will compete in a tournament) and the Australian Open, also part of the ATP calendar.

Unfortunately, defending champion Novak Djokovic has decided to withdraw from the Cup (and is yet to confirm whether he will participate in the Open) due to the vaccine mandate imposed by the local authorities. On the other hand, big names like Naomi Osaka, Emma Raducanu, and Simona Halep seem certain to participate in next year’s event.

Diriyah ePrix

Formula E is one of the most interesting motor racing events every year. It is almost the same as Formula One with one important difference: all the cars are electric. Formula E has been around since 2014. Last season’s champion was Dutch driver Nyck de Vries driving a car powered by the Mercedes-Benz EQ Silver Arrow 02 powertrain, a concept introduced by Mercedes in 2019 that’s capable of top speeds of up to 400 km/h.

The upcoming Formula E season will be opened by the Diriyah ePrix held on the 28th and 29th of January at the Riyadh Street Circuit in Saudi Arabia. The event will consist of two races held in two days.

Next year’s Formula E season will be the last one to use the Spark SRT05e chassis. The next generation of Formula E cars will be revealed in the spring of 2022, and will be more energy-efficient, with 40% of the power used coming from regenerative braking, and a new design that will allow the cars themselves to be smaller and much more maneuverable.