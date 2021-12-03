Shares

Subira is story that follows Subira, (Brenda Wairimu, Monica, Disconnect), a free-spirited Muslim girl who struggles against traditions to live out her dream of swimming in the ocean. The film is now available for streaming at any time on Showmax.

From a young age, all Subira has ever wanted was to learn how to dive in the ocean. Her fisherman father (Abubakar Mwenda, Nairobi Half Life, Mission to Rescue) is willing to teach her, much to the disapproval of her mother (Nice Githinji, Rafiki, Lusala), who like others in their conservative Lamu community, prepare their daughters for only one thing, marriage.

At the 2018 Kalasha Awards, Subira won five awards, including Best Feature, Best Director and Best Actress for Brenda Wairimu. The film also won Best Indigenous Language Movie in Swahili at the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards in 2020.

Subira was also selected to represent Kenya in the International Feature category at the 92nd Academy Awards. The film joins other Kenyan Oscar contenders on Showmax like Tosh Gitonga’s Nairobi Half Life (2012), Mbithi Masya’s Kati Kati (2017), and Likarion Wainaina’s Supa Modo (2018).

Subira is written, directed and produced by Ravneet Sippy Chadha (Kibera Kid) and also stars newcomer Tiram Padam, Melvin Alusa (Crime and Justice, Mission to Rescue), Shirleen Wangari (18 Hours, Sense8), Ali Mwangola and singer Chantelle.

