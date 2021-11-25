Shares

Exinity, a trading and investment solutions company, has launched the Exinity Trader platform in the Kenyan market.

Exinity Trader is a trading platform that brings access to opportunities in equity, forex, and commodity markets with the promise of low trading costs and great customer support.

The trading platform is the first of Exinity’s products to launch in Kenya and will be followed in early 2022 by its flagship mobile app Exinity World. Both Exinity Trader and Exinity World are designed to help investors take more confident control of their financial future by empowering them to make investment decisions to build and manage their wealth.

Exinity Trader leverages the MetaTrader platform with its advanced features and analytical tools. Users of the platform have access to global markets including global and local equities, forex, indices and commodities from a single account, with low trading costs of up to Ksh. 224.5 (USD 2) commission per lot on FX and CFD trades.

As part of the group’s innovative product offering, clients in Kenya will have access to the top 20 most liquid stocks that are listed on the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE). The platform is also MPESA enabled, allowing users to easily deposit and withdraw funds at any time.

Commenting on the new product, Lex Webster Co-CEO of Exinity said, “The new generation of investors and traders needs financial tools that provide them with a frictionless experience, support their financial literacy, and help them grow their wealth. That’s why Exinity, with more than two decades of expertise and experience, is setting new standards with our solutions so the next generation of investors can reap the benefits of risk-driven trading.”

Duncan Kinuthia, CEO of Exinity Capital East Africa said, “We have seen an increased interest in trading and investing in Kenya. At Exinity, our goal is to offer services that combine low-cost access to global markets, empowering our clients to develop investment strategies and make informed trading decisions. We hope to be the ‘Wealth Engine’ for our clients by providing them access to wealth-building opportunities, and most importantly equipping them with the knowledge, skills and support they need to become empowered traders.”