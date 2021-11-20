Shares

Season 2 of HBO Max’s romcom series, Love Life, is now available to binge on Showmax.

In the second season, we take the journey from first love to lasting love with Emmy nominee William Jackson Harper (The Good Place, Midsommar, The Underground Railroad). He plays Marcus Watkins, a book editor entering his 30s freshly divorced and feeling lost.

Forced to rediscover his identity as a single black man in New York, Marcus must learn to find love again.

The cast includes Black Reel nominee Jessica Williams (The Daily Show, 2 Dope Queens, Booksmart), Black Reel winner Kimberly Elise (Diary of a Mad Black Woman, The Mosquito Coast) and Emmy winner Blair Underwood (L.A. Law, Dear White People, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.).

Oscar nominee Anna Kendrick (Pitch Perfect, Up in the Air), who headlined Season 1, guest stars and is an co-executive producer for Season 2 and 4 time Emmy nominee and hit-maker Paul Feig (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, Bridesmaids, The Office).

Another popular telenovela series on Showmax is The Wife. Inspired by Dudu Busani-Dube’s bestseller Hlomu The Wife, the first season tells the story of a journalist (Mbalenhle Mavimbela from Skeem Saam) who falls in love with a taxi driver, Mqhele (Bonko Khoza from Neckie Youth). She however does not realize that when you marry a man, you marry his secrets.

