The MPESA Foundation has launched the Daktari Smart telemedicine program in partnership with the Gertrude’s Hospital Foundation. The telemedicine program aims to reduce children referrals in county health facilities, giving them access to specialist care.

The program targets to reach over 32,000 children in Samburu, Homabay, Baringo and Lamu counties, with 2 additional counties to be brought on board in the next phase of the program.

According to the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Board, the doctor to patient ratio currently stands at about one doctor for every 6,355 people. This leads to difficulties in getting access to a qualified medical professional services. The ratio is higher when it comes to specialists.

The participating counties in this program have only one or no pediatrician to treat children in these areas.

“Daktari Smart aims to address the delays in receiving adequate healthcare in rural and underserved areas through telemedicine. Patients who would otherwise have to spend a significant amount of time and money to travel long distances to urban areas to seek care, will now be able to receive specialist care from their local health facility,” said Michael Joseph, Chairman, M-PESA Foundation.

The MPESA Foundation has pledged over Ksh. 168 million towards the initiative while Gertrude’s Hospital Foundation will invest over Ksh. 35 million in the next 3 years.

The Daktari Smart kit comprises electronic medical devices such as the electronic stethoscope, vital signs monitor, derma scope camera, ultrasound machine, otoscope and the electrocardiogram (ECG) machine.

Unlike the conventional video conferencing, Daktari Smart allows health care workers at the local partner health facilities to place the electronic medical devices to monitor patients.

The specialist at Gertrude’s Children’s Hospital is then able to see the patient and hear the sounds real time without the interpretation from the health worker at the local facility.

The bandwidth requirement for the equipment is low, ranging from 512Kbps to 2Mbps. This means that the platform can be installed in rural and underserved areas that do not have fiber connectivity.

Screens will also be used for video conferencing to facilitate regular capacity building for over 300 health workers serving in the rural health facilities. Training of about 360 social workers and community health volunteers (CHVs) in the local community will also be conducted to support in social mobilization.

“Our mission as Gertrude’s Hospital Foundation is to transform communities by improving access to quality healthcare services to needy and disadvantaged children in the country. This involves embracing innovation and technology, as well as research. The Daktari Smart program will enable us to provide the much-needed specialist care to children in far flung areas, as well as develop appropriate data and information to support paediatric healthcare in the country,” said Les Baillie, the Chairman of Gertrude’s Hospital Foundation.