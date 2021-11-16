Shares

Jambojet has partnered with Cellulant, a pan-African payments company, to reward Jambojet customers with discount vouchers ahead of the festive season.

The partnership will see Jambojet reward 1,100 customers with discount vouchers worth Ksh. 1,000 each, while making a booking to any of its destinations, as part of its Now Travel Ready campaign.

The campaign will run for a month from 16th November, 2021 to 13th December, 2021, giving out 50 vouchers each weekday. The voucher numbers will be published on Jambojet’s Facebook and Twitter pages every weekday at 7 am and will apply on a first come first serve basis.

Jambojet passengers will be expected to apply the voucher number on the payment page on the Jambojet website and Ksh. 1,000 will be deducted from the amount due. The passenger will then proceed to pay for the balance using mobile money or the bank apps available on Tingg, powered by Cellulant.

Banks available on the digital payments platform include Absa, CBA, DTB, KCB, Stanbic, BoA, Family Bank and ABC bank.

Speaking on the new promotion campaign, Jambojet CEO and MD, Karanja Ndegwa, said, “The customer is at the heart of our operations. We would not have achieved the milestones we have attained this year without our customers’ support. For this, we have partnered with Cellulant, Jambojet’s mobile payments aggregator, to appreciate them with discount vouchers.”

On her part, Faith Nkatha, Cellulant Country Manager in Kenya said, “Digital payments are an accelerator for growth offering customers a seamless experience and businesses multiple avenues to scale. We believe in making it easy for people to do business across Africa and our partnership with Jambojet reinforces our commitment to do so through digitized payments.”