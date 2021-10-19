Shares

The Kenya International Sports Film Festival (KISFF) has announced its partnership with the Safinaz Foundation during the 4th edition of KISFF 2021, Africa’s Premiere Sports Film Festival. The 4-day event will be streamed LIVE on Facebook and YouTube.

KISFF is a Film Festival that is a depiction of the synergy that exists between sports and films. Every year the festival’s team explores short films, watching thousands of films and creating three dozens of new film programs.

Following the success that the 2020 KISFF virtual event achieved, this year’s festival is as well destined to be held virtually. The 2020 virtual event commanded a 25,000 people audience online and organisers are looking at hosting another mega festival online. At the same time, the organising committee is monitoring the COVID-19 situation in Kenya with a view of hosting a limited physical event that will also be live-streamed across the globe.

In March 2020, KISFF entered a memorandum of understanding with the Federation Internationale Cinema Television Sportifs (FICTS) and successfully joined the “World FICTS Challenge” International Circuit Festivals which is part of the International Sportfilm Festival Association (ISFAF). ISFAF works to promote and develop initiatives aimed at improving the artistic quality and communicative effectiveness of international sports film festivals through mutual collaboration.

In recognition of the fast growth that KISFF has recorded, FICTS has accorded Karim entry pass to all FICTS festivals that will be held in 2021 across the world. This comes after the KISFF chairman’s documentary film, The Karims- A Sporting Dynasty won an Honorary Mention Award at the FICTS Grand Finale in Milan, Italy.

This year’s edition is set to happen from 28th-31st October, 2021.