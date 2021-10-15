Shares

Jeremy Kioko’s image of a leopard perched on the branch of a tree at the Tsavo East National Park has been named the best image of the just concluded OPPO Reno6 5G wildlife mobile photography challenge by OPPO Kenya. Kioko won the Ksh. 200,000 grand prize after emerging top in the competition.

The competition put the contestant’s photography skills into action and tasked them to capture images of the beautiful Kenyan wildlife using a mobile phone.

Benjamin Orori was the first runners-up, receiving Ksh. 100,000, while Kevin Mwanyiro, who came in third took home Ksh. 50,000.

OPPO Kenya PR Manager Muthoni Wachira said the aim of the challenge would highlight OPPO Reno Series innovation in-camera features and capability, as well as support the recovery of the tourism industry. “OPPO continues to innovate further to enable customers to record every precious moment as professional-looking portrait images and videos. The Reno6 5G for instance features a 64 MP AI Triple Camera setup on the back and a 32 MP Selfie Camera on the front. Additionally, it has a dedicated color temperature sensor that captures colors more accurately,” she said.

Additionally, with a powerful hardware foundation, the Reno6 5G has a series of AI-enhanced portrait video functions that include the Bokeh Flare Portrait Video, AI Highlight video, Portrait Beautification video and Focus Tracking.

OPPO Reno6 5G smartphone specifications

Network: GSM / CDMA / HSPA / CDMA2000 / LTE / 5G

Body dimensions: 6.17 x 2.84 x 0.30 inches

SIM: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Screen size: 6.43 inches

Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels

OS: Android 11, ColorOS 11.3

Chipset: MediaTek MT6877 Dimensity 900 5G (6 nm)

CPU: Octa-core (2×2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)

GPU: Mali-G78 MC4

Internal storage: 128 GB, 256 GB

RAM: 8 GB, 12 GB

Main camera: Triple rear camera set-up 64 MP (wide)

8 MP (ultrawide)

2 MP (macro)

Selfie camera: Single selfie camera set-up 32 MP (wide)

USB: USB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go

Battery type: Li-Po 4300 mAh, non-removable

Charging: Fast charging 65W

Colours: Black, Blue, Aurora, Purple